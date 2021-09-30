How to download Minecraft 1.18 Snapshot 21w39a for Java Edition

Last week's Minecraft snapshot arrived a day late. However, this week Minecraft developers have released it according to their usual schedule. Minecraft 1.18 snapshot 21w39a is now out for Java Edition players.

Minecraft Caves and Cliffs Part 2 is Mojang's most ambitious update. This update would change the way Minecrafters remember caves and mountains. The last couple of snapshots were all about world generation features added in experimental snapshots.

Nathan Adams @Dinnerbone I redesigned the effects list for today's snapshot, so that they're visible even with the recipe book open & even if you don't have much screen space. Check it out and let me know any thoughts on how it looks? ❤️

The new snapshot 21w39a is "advanced" compared to the previous few snapshots. Players can now upgrade their older worlds to the latest 1.18 snapshot. However, this feature is still in development and has many issues. Players can download the new snapshot to report bugs and test the blending technology.

Download new Minecraft 1.18 Snapshot 21w39a

Last week's Bedrock beta replaced the bedrock layer with deepslate in old worlds. Developers are now working on bringing this feature to Java Edition. In snapshot 21w39a, players can play their old worlds, but the old chunks are not yet updated. Below the bedrock layer, players can only find empty air spaces.

Developers have also added four advancements for the Caves and Cliffs Part 2 update. Players can download Minecraft 1.18 snapshot 21w39a to test the transition of old worlds to new.

Unlike Bedrock Edtion, players do not need to sign up for testing snapshots. Anybody can download Java Edition snapshots using the Minecraft launcher.

Steps to download Minecraft snapshot 21w39a

Open Minecraft launcher. Click on Installations to open the Installations tab. Enable Snapshot option found under VERSIONS settings. Click on New Installations and then select the latest snapshot 21w39a. Click on the Create button, Go to the Play tab and select the newly created profile with 21w39a snapshot. Click on Play to start the installation process and to launch the game.

Installing Minecraft Java snapshot is pretty easy to do. After installation, players can create a new world to test the upcoming 1.18 features.

With Minecraft 21w39a snapshot, players can now upgrade their old worlds. However, players are highly recommended to backup their worlds before moving them to the new snapshot as new chunks next to the old ones won't blend in future snapshots.

Searge @SeargeDP slicedlime @slicedlime This version supports upgrades, but does not yet have world edge blending. Backup your world before loading! This version supports upgrades, but does not yet have world edge blending. Backup your world before loading! Making a BACKUP of your world before loading it in this weeks snapshot is more IMPORTANT than usual. Once you generate new chunks next to old ones they can't be blended anymore in the future when the world edge blending gets added. twitter.com/slicedlime/sta… Making a BACKUP of your world before loading it in this weeks snapshot is more IMPORTANT than usual. Once you generate new chunks next to old ones they can't be blended anymore in the future when the world edge blending gets added. twitter.com/slicedlime/sta…

Players can create a new world in version 1.17 and move it to snapshot 21w39a to understand how blending works in the latest snapshot. This way, players won't have to worry about backing up their worlds.

