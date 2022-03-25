"GTA RP is literally degrading": xQc opens up about GTA RP server NoPixel's state

Twitch streamer Felix "xQc" was seen talking about the state of affairs going on in the most famous white-list roleplaying server, NoPixel. According to the star streamer, the server is undergoing a bad phase because certain roleplayers are going against the norms of the server, which is resulting in a degraded environment.

Talking more about this subject, xQc mentioned that:

"RP is literally degrading as fast as it has never been seen before."

xQc talks about how GTA 5 RP is going downhill

The Canadian streamer was livestreaming for about five hours and dived into the competitive world of Call of Duty: Warzone. During his interaction with the viewers in his chat, the streamer received a donation message from a viewer who asked if the streamer's role-playing persona Jean Paul would be coming back to Los Santos after a new update hit the NoPixel server.

Taking some time to respond to the viewer's question, the content creator mentioned the following about the state of NoPixel Role Playing server:

"Dude, the server's in literal shambles. Literal shambles."

Mentioning how the GTA 5 RP server is degrading, he continued to provide the rationale behind this by saying:

"Everybody is malding. Cops do their jobs so badly in that game that they will literally f***ing break the rules to do their job, so that they could ruin other people's experience."

Continuing to express his dislike against cops and police role players on the server, the content creator mentioned:

"And they're mad that they are getting some backfire because of this."

Imitating the police officer role players in a mocking manner, the streamer said:

"Oh my god, no I can't believe this is happening guys!"

Concluding his rant about NoPixel's current state, he mentioned:

"It's your fault. No doubt about it."

He then stopped talking about the subject and went on to focus on playing the first person shooter game on his stream. The content creator went on to stream for the next seventeen more hours during which he played more games and reacted to content sent to him by his viewers in the Twitch chat.

Fans react to xQc's take on the NoPixel's current state

Fans and audiences in the streamer's Twitch chat were elated to hear that the streamer won't be returning to play Grand Theft Auto 5 Role Playing on his stream anytime soon. Many of the fans agreed as to what the content creator had to say on this subject.

Fans reacting to the streamer's take (Image via xQcOW/Twitch chat)

The streamer has not been seen playing GTA 5 RP in the past month, and he has gone on to play a variety of different games, including Minecraft speedrunning, Call of Duty: Warzone, and Fortnite. The former Overwatch professional continues to hold onto his dominance by being the most-watched and highest-rated streamer on the platform.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan