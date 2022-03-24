Twitch streamer mekise injures himself by smashing his face while playing VR games on stream

Twitch streamer mekise had a rather unfortunate incident occur on one of his most recent livestreams. Being immersed in the fantasy and realistic world of virtual reality, mekise got injured by smashing his head on one of the counter tops present in his vicinity.

Falling almost immediately, the Twitch streamer tried to get a hold of himself and the viewers of his Twitch chat seemed to be concerned for the streamer's injury.

Twitch streamer mekise hits himself after getting immersed in the world of virtual reality

VOD for the clip begins at 00:33:33

Mekise was busy playing the virtual reality game Budget Cuts and was inclined to finish the game during the said stream. After being immersed in the stealthy world of Budget Cuts for half an hour, the streamer accidentally dropped one of their keys in-game.

Struggling to find the drop key, Mekise hastily questioned:

"Where is it? Where's it! What the f**k! Where is the key?"

Not realizing that he was in-game and not considering his real-life environment, the Twitch streamer clashed with one of the countertops head on as a loud thud of a voice echoed around his room.

Mekise fell and groaned in pain. Confirming to his viewers that he had been hurt, the streamer mentioned:

"Okay, I have broken my mouth. I am not kidding."

Mekise took out his VR headset and covered his mouth to hide blood from the camera. Returning after three minutes, the streamer waved at the camera to show that he was fine. He then changed the stream screen and switched to a full-screen camera mode.

A viewer in his chat named Charlie31415 expressed their concern by asking:

"Do you need help?"

Mekise replied:

"No, no, no, no. I'm good. I just... I am just bleeding. I want to see back though. I want to see how..."

He let out a bit of laughter and continued to express his pain:

"Oh my god. It hurts!"

The same viewer mentioned that this scenario was pretty dangerous, to which the streamer replied by saying:

"This is actually dangerous now? Yeah, because I was an idiot. I should have just taken it a little lower but I wanted to get out of there. I wanted to get out of that guy. And it cut, it cut my... how do you call it, its not the lip, it's the..."

Continuing to interact with the concerned viewer's opinions, the Twitch streamer mentioned that he requires a bigger space to host more VR-related content.

Fans react to Twitch streamer's injury on stream

A Reddit thread regarding the streamer's unfortunate incident gained quite traction where a number of people expressed their concern.

Fans reacting to the clip (Image via Reddit)

Fans expressing their views (Image via Reddit)

Some questioned the streamer's VR setup (Image via Reddit)

Fans talking about the state of the subreddit (Image via Reddit)

After going through a painful experience, mekise continued to stream for a while and reacted to himself getting hurt. He did not return to playing the virtual reality game and soon ended the stream.

