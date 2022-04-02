"I would feel bad if I was him": Pokimane reacts to QTCinderella's sharp tweet against JasonR

Twitch star Imane "Pokimane" was recently seen talking about Valorant professional player JasonR's negative antics regarding him dodging and avoiding games where he notices a female gamer in the pre-game lobby. Giving her thoughts and opinions, Poki reacted to one of the sharp tweets made by Blaire "QTCinderella" where she took a direct diss against JasonR's behavior and called him a hypocrite.

Giving her thoughts after reacting to QTCinderella's tweet, Pokimane mentioned the following as she laughed:

"Oh man that is... I would feel bad if I was him (JasonR). That's tough. That is really really tough!"

Pokimane talks about QTCinderella's tweet against JasonR

QTCinderella was one of the first few streamers who was seen reacting to JasonR's antics, and she called out his hypocritic behavior via a tweet.

QTCinderella @qtcinderella Man I would HATE to disrespect my wife by playing games with women and having them in my chat Man I would HATE to disrespect my wife by playing games with women and having them in my chat https://t.co/k1urRG7l3A

Reacting to this same tweet, Pokimane said the following during one of her most recent streams, where in turn, QTCinderella too reacted to what the former had to say regarding this subject matter.

"Yeah this one, she (QTCinderella) said man, I would hate to disrespect my wife by playing games with women and having them in my chat and then he had liked this in like, 2021."

QT then paused Poki's reaction video and chimed in with her thoughts regarding this tweet. She said:

"The crazy thing is, he does not even like that many tweets. If you watched my live-stream, I pulled up the tweet live on stream to show it and the funny thing is, I had to delete that VOD because it was a singing stream, but I saved the clip because somebody clipped me doing that, so I saved the clip just in case he unliked it, which he did. He unliked it."

Continuing to talk about this, she mentioned:

"But I have the receipts if he ever claims that, oh, I never liked that. It's not even in my likes! B***h, I have the clip. I have the clip, I have the video, so just saying. Just saying, I thought it through, I will always catch a rat, catch a rat in their place.

Fans react to Pokimane reacting to QTCinderella's tweet

Fans in the comments section of the YouTube clip applauded both the content creators for taking a strong stance and holding their grounds against what JasonR had to say and do.

Fans reacting to the streamer's take (Images via QTCinderella/YouTube)

Context towards the JasonR controversy

Twitch streamer and professional esports player JasonR has been making headlines this year since February when a number of female professional gamers spoke out against his misogynistic behavior where he was seen dodging games.

Things settled down a bit for him for a couple of weeks, but he was yet again at the center of controversy when he asked fellow Valorant professional player Tarik to "stop acting like a girl." His statement gained a lot of reactions where a number of content creators gave out their opinions regarding JasonR.

Following the controversy, JasonR published an apology in the form of a TwitLonger, which he has since deleted due to the huge amount of backlash he ended up receiving.

Pokimane was seen reacting to the entire debacle on March 30, 2022 when she called JasonR's personal relationship with his wife not being a healthy one and said that his coping mechanisms were toxic.

Edited by Mayank Shete