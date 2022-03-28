"I am sorry": JasonR apologizes for his misogynistic behavior in-game

Valorant professional player and Twitch streamer Jason "JasonR" caught the public eye back on February 23, 2022, when it was revealed that the professional gamer dodges in-game lobbies whenever he finds a female gamer present in them.

After being accused by a number of female professional players of his toxic in-game behavior, Jason went on to gain a lot of public traction.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky JasonR is being accused of muting girls in Valorant games, avoiding games with women, and even dodging games where they are involved... not the first time this has been brought up either. JasonR is being accused of muting girls in Valorant games, avoiding games with women, and even dodging games where they are involved... not the first time this has been brought up either. https://t.co/RsRzctY50Y

He was yet again seen making headlines on March 27, when Jason queued up with fellow Valorant professional player Tarik, where the former mentioned how Tarik was "being a girl about it" as he was trying to defend his misogynistic traits.

Following the entire controversy, Jason provided a statement about this when a new update was published on his Twitter handle. He provided a TwitLonger where he was seen as apologetic for his toxic actions and seeking a conclusion to this debacle. He said:

"I am sorry."

JasonR apologizes for his misogynistic behaviors, and fans react to it

On March 28, the Valorant professional player updated his fans and viewers when he tweeted out a TwitLonger with a statement that read "taking accountability."

The following is an excerpt from his public statement where he gives context towards his actions and why he decided to dodge games that featured several female gamers.

"I was avoiding certain online situations out of respect to my wife, Stephanie. When I was younger I was not a good person to her - and I take accountability for my actions that led us to this place. I was trying to avoid potentially toxic situations, not wanting her to be put through drama."

Going on to mention that he will not be dodging games in the future, he continued his statement:

"I will no longer be avoiding these online situations and I am sorry that my intentions were misconstrued by my actions. There are so many lies about me out there, lies about Steph, who doesn't deserve this."

In conclusion, JasonR mentioned that people are making false accusations against him by watching and reacting to clips and videos of him that are taken out of context. He further pleaded with the fans and the public to understand his side.

"There are people making false allegations off of out of context information. I wish nothing but peace and love for people and ask for a touch of understanding."

Folks on Twitter did not take this apology in good faith and started to quote his prior tweets and actions, following which he disabled replies to his tweet.

Users quoted a tweet by Blaire "QTCinderella" a number of times, after which JasonR restricted his tweet and deleted some replies.

ava🇺🇦 @dominoprix QTCinderella @qtcinderella Man I would HATE to disrespect my wife by playing games with women and having them in my chat Man I would HATE to disrespect my wife by playing games with women and having them in my chat https://t.co/k1urRG7l3A @JasonRuchelski lol RT twitter.com/qtcinderella/s… @JasonRuchelski lol RT twitter.com/qtcinderella/s…

People on Reddit were apprehensive about the streamer's apology as well. After several JasonR's clips and videos went viral on the streamer subreddit LiveStreamFail, fans and viewers doubted that the streamer was reformed and would make any changes in the future.

A Reddit user gave an in-depth view of the subject after viewing one of JasonR's latest livestreams.

It seems as though viewers have little to no trust in believing what Jason has to say regarding him taking accountability. According to many people, the American professional player is trying to justify his actions rather than acknowledging his misogynistic behavior and reforming it.

