"That cannot be a healthy relationship": Pokimane provides her take and talks about the JasonR controversy

Imane "Pokimane" was one of the latest streaming personalities to give out her thoughts and opinions regarding the game's dodging and misogynistic behavior expressed by the Valorant professional player, Jason "JasonR."

JasonR came under the radar once more on March 27, 2022, when he was seen interacting with fellow Valorant professional player Tarik and went on to justify his actions in-game.

Back in February 2022, many female professional gamers came out and spoke against JasonR's behavior, where he dodged and avoided games that had females present in the pre-game lobby.

These actions started to gain prominence, after which Jason went on to further stand his ground by not changing his behavior and arguing with viewers and other streaming personalities. But later on, Jason issued a public apology through a TwitLonger tweet, which has now been deleted, where he stated that:

"I was avoiding certain online situations out of respect to my wife, Stephanie. When I was younger I was not a good person to her - and I take accountability for my actions that led us to this place. I was trying to avoid potentially toxic situations, not wanting her to be put through drama."

Speaking about the incident, Pokimane was seen giving her opinions regarding JasonR's stance when she mentioned:

"Personal opinion, that cannot be a healthy relationship. That is a toxic coping mechanism."

Pokimane provides her take on the JasonR's misogynistic controversy

Pokimane participated in a Fortnite Invitational tournament hosted by YouTube Gaming star streamer Ludwig. She teamed up with her buddies Sykkuno and Valkyrae and was placed as the third-ranked team in the streamer-only invitational tournament.

Before starting the initial games of the invitational, the Twitch star interacted with her audience present in the Twitch chat and got up to date with all the drama and controversy surrounding the streamer sphere.

One such trending controversy happened to be JasonR's interaction with Tarik, where the former called out the latter by mentioning, "stop being a girl about it." Mentioning how she read the apology that Jason wrote out and later deleted it because of the immense amount of backlash it received, Poki reacted and expressed her emotions for the entire debacle.

Not wanting to speculate about Jason's personal and private affairs, she started off addressing the issue when the Twitch streamer mentioned:

"Well, I don't know if there are any; I think it is hard to speculate about that because of the ways he was unfaithful in his relationship, it could be anything. But at the end of the day, it sounded like he said, I f***ed up before and because of that my girl does not trust me around other girls."

She continued to talk about this by stating the state of JasonR's relationship; she said:

"Like, if you can't even interact with girls in solo queue, there must be really little to no trust in your relationship and behaving in a relationship as if you don't have trust towards someone is not a way to rebuild trust."

Wanting to conclude her opinion on this subject, Pokimane said:

"But that is a lot to get into and secondly, it was, how do I even say this? It's like; it also puts some kind of a blame on girls? I don't know. It's a lot. I will cover QT's (QTCinderella) tweets too. Damn!"

After providing her take on the JasonR controversy, Pokimane hopped into the competitive world of Fortnite, where she went against many well-known streamers and influencers like Felix "xQc," Mitch Jones, and Nick "Nmplol."

