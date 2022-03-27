The JasonR controversy continues, as Valorant streamer’s latest remark on Tarik sparks more community outrage

Former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive professional turned Twitch streamer and content creator Tarik has emerged as one of the most genuine personalities after his heated on-stream argument with Valorant streamer JasonR.

During his latest stream on the Valorant Champions Tour, JasonR's recent controversial actions were brought up, which saw Jason being labeled a "misogynist," among many other things.

Now, adding fuel to the fire, JasonR has dug a deep hole for himself yet again with his questionable remarks, stating Tarik was being "a girl" for standing up for what he believes is right.

Also, what's even more ironic is that the conversation involved JasonR defending himself for being called sexist and misogynistic.

JasonR and Tarik get into a lengthy argument in the latest stream

Tarik's latest stream was dedicated to a watch party of the Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 1: Challengers lower bracket final match featuring the underdogs The Guard taking on heavyweights Cloud 9.

Following the conclusion of the much-awaited playoffs match that saw The Guard dominating Cloud 9 and qualifying for Masters 1: Reykjavík in Iceland, Tarik continued his stream by playing a few ranked games himself with his duo and Version1 professional player Zellsis.

Streamer gets in an argument with JasonR (Image via Twitter)

Incidentally, the streamer had JasonR as a teammate in one of the last few games and the two seemingly got into an altercation during the game.

This continued further after the match ended and the two streamers resumed their discussions in the Valorant lobby. Initially, he stated:

"I wasn't going to entertain it 'cause... But now he's tryna play victim card here, which doesn't make sense. But let's see. Let's just hear what he has to say."

JasonR enrages the Valorant community by calling former CS:GO professional a "girl"

The lengthy argument went on for a while and featured JasonR claiming Tarik was not a good friend because he chose not to publicly speak out in his favor.

Although he attempted to explain his point of view, JasonR seemingly did not believe much of it and continued his rant. But what turned the most heads in the community were his remarks.

"I had people like f****** Trainwrecks coming in and saying f****** backing me up. I had people like f****** Moe comin' in backing me up. Subroza backing me up. All these people who are saying things that character witnesses of me not **** misogynist. But you, you chose to be a f******, f****** girl about it and just wouldn't f****** say shit to me."

Tarik wasn't a fan of what JasonR had to say at all, although he wasn't surprised. He highlighted his opinion on the situation in response to JasonR's statement, and said:

"I don't condone the death threats or the harassment that you're receiving. I don't encourage it anyway. I don't think anyone deserves that. At all. I'm trying to make my point."

JasonR enrages the internet with his controversial statement (Images via Sportskeeda)

He added:

"I don't condone that behavior. I don't agree with it."

However, JasonR did not appear too pleased by it.

Reddit reacts to JasonR's comments

The streamers, as well as the entire gaming community, were extremely disappointed by JasonR's comments, given his stance that he wasn't a sexist or misogynist.

Many individuals from the community couldn't believe what JasonR said, while others found it simply hilarious.

There were plenty who supported the streamer for not switching his stance and holding JasonR accountable for his actions.

JasonR has landed himself in a lot of trouble after his latest comments, while Tarik has been commended for standing up for what he believes is right.

