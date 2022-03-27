The Guard will go to Iceland to represent the North American (NA) region in the VCT Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik

The Guard has become the second North American side to qualify for the VCT Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik next month. Alongside OpTic Gaming, it will represent the NA region in the upcoming Reykjavik Masters next month.

The Guard has defeated Cloud9 last night in the NA Stage-1 Challengers Playoffs Lower-Finals to confirm its tickets to Iceland. The two teams faced each other in a best-of-five series to confirm their slots in the Reykjavik Masters. The Guard was the better side on Icebox (17-15), Haven (13-5), and Split (13-10) and secured a flawless victory with a 3-0 scoreline.

The team will now face OpTic Gaming in the Grand-finals and will compete for the prize pool and seedings in the upcoming Masters.

VCT Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik will be the first international LAN event for The Guard

Riot is ready to host the VCT Stage-1 Masters next month, where the 12 top teams from different regions will compete to make their mark on the international stage. For this event, the organizers have chosen Reykjavik, the capital of Iceland, once again as the most suitable option. The city already hosted the Stage-1 Masters last year successfully and is ready to do the same this year as well from April 10 to 24.

Two North American sides will be at the event in Iceland. OpTic Gaming and The Guard will be the representatives in the Stage-1 Masters. OpTic Gaming secured its slot for the Masters last Friday. The Guard had to wait for another day, but successfully made its way through to the Masters after beating Cloud9 last night.

The Guard has been excellent since the start of the event. Having come into NA Stage-1 Challengers as an underdog, the team has performed exceptionally well throughout the tournament, taking down some big names like 100 Thieves, Sentinels, and now Cloud9.

The team has oushined all its opponents with its strategic and individual brilliance. It was surely a dream journey for the squad.

Brenda Suh @bsuh_ I talked with @psalm at the end of August last year in hopes of building a Valorant team that would be something special. Harrison and @neT_valorant took a chance on our vision and it led us to @valyngod and incredible leadership in @MatthewCElmore and @Seowulf_ 1/4 I talked with @psalm at the end of August last year in hopes of building a Valorant team that would be something special. Harrison and @neT_valorant took a chance on our vision and it led us to @valyngod and incredible leadership in @MatthewCElmore and @Seowulf_ 1/4

However, The Guard will now look forward to its first ever international event at the VCT Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik next month. The team will definitely try to make a mark on its first international appearance as well.

