OpTic Gaming becomes the first North American team to qualify for the VCT Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik

OpTic Gaming qualified for the VCT Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik and became the first North American side to make their way through to Iceland. They defeated The Guard last night in the NA Stage-1 Challengers with a 2-0 scoreline to secure their slot in the Grand-Finals and also to confirm their slot in the Reykjavik Masters.

OpTic Gaming delivered a dominating performance last night to take the game into their stride. They won back-to-back maps against The Guard on Split(13-10) and Bind(13-4) to take the series in their favor.

OpTic Gaming will travel to Iceland to represent the North American region in the VCT Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik

Riot is ready to host its first international LAN event of the year in Reykjavik, the capital of Iceland, next month. The tournament will see 16 top teams from different regions competing to be the best in the world. The tournament will start on April 10 and will continue for two weeks until April 24.

The North American (NA) region has two slots in the upcoming Reykjavik Masters. The Grand-Finalists of the VCT NA Stage-1 Challengers will be the representatives of the region in Iceland. OpTic Gaming became the first from the North American region to confirm their tickets to Iceland after their win against The Guard last night.

OpTic Gaming is one of the strongest teams in North America with a huge fanbase behind them. The organization came into the Valorant esports scene last February by signing former Team Envy's roster, including some superstars like Pujan "FNS" Mehta, Jaccob "Yay" Whiteaker and more. FNS and his team have had quite a successful year in 2021 by representing the region in two international Valorant LAN events, VCT Stage-2 Masters Berlin and Valorant Champions 2021. They were also the runners-up at the Berlin Masters last year, losing to Gambit Esports in the Grand-Finals.

However, the team has continued their great form under the new organization as well and is ready to represent the region once again on the global stage. The team is determined to make a statement in Iceland this time after failing short by a few inches last year.

