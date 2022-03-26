G2 Esports qualifies for the VCT Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik by knocking Team Liquid out from EMEA Stage-1 Challengers

G2 Esports joins Fnatic and FunPlus Phoenix from the EMEA region in the upcoming VCT Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik next month. The German side secured their slot in the Masters after knocking Team Liquid out of the EMEA Stage-1 Challengers last night.

Mixwell and his team put up a determining performance last night against Team Liquid to send them home. The scorecard shows the dominance of G2 Esports last night as the German took the best-of-three series with a 2-0 scoreline as both maps on Icebox and Split ended with a 13-4 margin.

FunPlus Phoenix, Fnatic, and G2 Esports will travel to Iceland in April for the VCT Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik

VCT Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik will be the first international LAN event of the year. The best teams from different regions will be competing there next month to become the best team in the world. Hence, every team has a common dream of representing their region on the global-stage in this prestigious event.

The EMEA region has a total of three slots in the upcoming Reykjavik Masters. With Fnatic and FunPlus Phoenix having already qualified for the event, other teams were competing for the final slot.

After struggling to perform in the initial stages, G2 Esports shined brighter in this latter stage of the event and have now finally confirmed their ticket to Iceland. The German side has taken down M3 Champions (former Gambit Esports) and Team Liquid in back-to-back games to snatch the final slot of Reykjavik Masters.

G2 Esports is one of the strongest and fan-favorite teams from the EMEA region. However, the team has struggled to maintain consistency and this has been a major issue for them throughout the event. The team has gone through several roster shuffles in between the event as well.

However, the switch between young prodigy Wassim "keloqz" Cista and Oscar "Mixwell" Cañellas in the active squad turned out to be fruitful for the side. Mixwell's experience was instrumental in G2 Esports' success in the VCT EMEA Stage-1 Challengers.

However, the journey is still on as the team will now face Fnatic tonight in the Lower-Bracket Finals to secure a slot in the Grand-Finals alongside FunPlus Phoenix. With Iceland's tickets already in hand, the team will surely be eyeing the EMEA Stage-1 Challengers title now.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan