With M3 Champions' EMEA Stage-1 Challengers exit, there will be no international champions in the VCT Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik

M3 Champions (former Gambit Esports) got eliminated from the VCT EMEA Stage-1 Challengers Playoffs after losing against G2 Esports with a 2-0 scoreline last night. Both maps ended Icebox (13-8) & Bind (13-10) in a close margin.

With their exit, all the international Valorant champions of last year have failed to make their way through to the Reykjavik Masters, as Sentinels and Acend are already out of the competition.

Fans will get a new winner in the upcoming Reykjavik Masters next month as there will be no one to reclaim their title in Iceland. It also shows how the game-meta changes every day, and teams need to keep evolving.

There will be a new world champion in the upcoming VCT Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik

Since the release of the game in mid-2020, Valorant has become one of the most popular Esports titles around the globe. The year 2021 ended successfully as Riot hosted three international LAN events in two different cities.

Fans got three different winners in three different events:

Sentinels (Reykjavik Stage-1 Masters 2021 winner)

Gambit Esports (now M3 Champions, Berlin Stage-2 Masters 2021 winner)

Acend (Valorant Champions 2021 winner)

Valorant developers have always tried to keep the game fresh and entertaining by bringing in frequent changes to the game. It also impacts the game’s meta every time.

The constantly evolving meta of the game has helped the game remain attractive and interesting for players, almost two years after its release. The teams are also evolving strategically and making themselves better with time.

Hence, new teams are coming up top, dethroning the previous champions.

The Esports Writer @FionnOnFire Sentinels

M3C (Gambit)

Acend



All three international VALORANT champions have been eliminated from contention to play at Masters Reykjavik II



We will see a new team become international winners in Iceland SentinelsM3C (Gambit)AcendAll three international VALORANT champions have been eliminated from contention to play at Masters Reykjavik IIWe will see a new team become international winners in Iceland 🚫 Sentinels 🚫 M3C (Gambit)🚫 Acend All three international VALORANT champions have been eliminated from contention to play at Masters Reykjavik IIWe will see a new team become international winners in Iceland https://t.co/DsdbAAlIvg

Sentinels, Acend, and M3 Champions, who were the champions of previous international LAN events, are all already out of the VCT Stage-1 Challengers and will not be there in Iceland in April to reclaim their crown.

Acend was out of the VCT EMEA Stage-1 Challengers Group-Stage while Sentinels and M3 Champions got eliminated from the NA Stage-1 Challengers Playoffs and EMEA Stage-1 Challengers Playoffs, respectively.

Igor Vlasov @IRedgarI So, we meet each other again,it was a taught schedule, we were exhaustet, but we lost not because of that just today @G2esports were better 0-2 to them. Gonna go chill and after all of this tournament we will comeback stronger, cya on streams and TY everyone again for support So, we meet each other again,it was a taught schedule, we were exhaustet, but we lost not because of that just today @G2esports were better 0-2 to them. Gonna go chill and after all of this tournament we will comeback stronger, cya on streams and TY everyone again for support❤️

Fans will get to see the new world champions at the Reykjavik Masters next month, as a new team will claim the title for the first time in Iceland. A total of 12 teams will qualify for the Masters and will compete to become the best team in the world.

Meanwhile, Sentinels, Acend, and M3 Champions will start their preparations for the Stage-2 Challengers starting in May.

Edited by Saman