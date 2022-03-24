Fnatic and FunPlus Phoenix became the first two teams to qualify for the VCT Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik

Fnatic and FunPlus Phoenix have qualified for the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik after securing the top three spots in the EMEA Stage-1 Challengers last night. They are the first two teams to have already confirmed their tickets to Iceland next month.

The two teams will now represent their region in the upcoming Reykjavik Masters, the first international Valorant LAN event of 2022. However, another team will join them from their region in the Masters after the end of the EMEA Stage-1 Challengers.

Four teams will now compete for the final slot from EMEA in the VCT Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik

Fnatic and FunPlus Phoenix are currently two of the most consistent teams in the EMEA region. Both teams qualified for the EMEA Stage-1 Challengers Playoffs after becoming the table toppers of their respective groups in the Group-Stage.

Fnatic faced M3 Champions (former Gambit Esports) in the first game of the Playoffs. Two teams faced each other in a best-of-three series last night. Fnatic took the lead, winning the first map with a 13-11 scoreline, while the M3 Champions equalized the score by winning the second map with a 13-8 scoreline.

However, the final map belongs to Fnatic after a prolonged and nail-biting fight on Split ending with a 23-21 scoreline. Fnatic secured their spot in the Reykjavik Masters and sent M3 Champions to the Lower Bracket with the win.

FunPlus Phoenix secured a flawless victory against Team Liquid in last night's second game. Team Liquid was defeated on straight maps with matchups on Split (13-10) and Haven (13-9), concluding at a close margin. With the win, FunPlus Phoenix joined Fnatic in the VCT Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik and sent Team Liquid to the Lower Bracket.

With just one slot remaining, the four remaining teams (M3 Champions, Team Liquid, Guild Esports, and G2 Esports) in the VCT EMEA Stage-1 Challengers Playoffs are ready to give their all in the remaining matches. It will be interesting to see who joins Fnatic and FunPlus Phoenix in Iceland.

Edited by Srijan Sen