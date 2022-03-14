Gambit Esports will compete as 'M3 Champions' as Riot reveals fixtures for VCT EMEA Stage 1 Challengers Week 6

Riot recently revealed the Week 6 fixture of Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2022 EMEA Stage-1 Challengers where fans can finally see Gambit Esports in action after a long break.

However, the team will play as an independent squad as the organization has allowed individual players to continue in the VCT competition.

Redgar and his team took the title of 'M3 Champions' and will continue their journey in the competition. The team will play their remaining three matches in the Group stage this week and will try to finish in the top three spots to qualify for the Playoffs.

M3 Champions are currently fifth on the table with three matches remaining in the VCT EMEA Stage 1 Challengers Group stage

Gambit Esports was not playing games in the VCT EMEA Stage-1 Challengers since the Russia-Ukraine crisis started. The tournament was also paused for a week due to the situation. Though the tournament resumed after a week of hiatus, Gambit Esports failed to play their matches in the competition due to several reasons.

Finally, the organization decided to allow their players to continue their journey in the competition as an independent team. Hence, the team decided to go with the name M3 Champions for the rest of the competition. The name of the team was inspired by Gambit Esports' victory at VCT Masters Berlin in 2021.

VALORANT Champions Tour EMEA @valesports_emea



Starting Wednesday March 16, the players will compete under the ''M3 Champions'' name and all of their postponed matches will be scheduled for the upcoming days. Gambit Esports @GambitEsports #VCTEMEA #VCTEMEA https://t.co/melAan5uUH Gambit has made the decision to allow individual players to continue in the VCT competition as an independent team.Starting Wednesday March 16, the players will compete under the ''M3 Champions'' name and all of their postponed matches will be scheduled for the upcoming days. twitter.com/GambitEsports/… Gambit has made the decision to allow individual players to continue in the VCT competition as an independent team.Starting Wednesday March 16, the players will compete under the ''M3 Champions'' name and all of their postponed matches will be scheduled for the upcoming days. twitter.com/GambitEsports/…

However, M3 Champions are currently sitting fifth on the table with one win from their two games. The team needs at least two wins from their remaining three games in the Group-stage to qualify for the Playoffs. M3 Champions will face NAVI, BIG and LDN UTD in their next three games in the competition.

Riot has already revealed the remaining fixtures for the EMEA Stage 1 Challengers. Here are the fixtures that will follow this week:

March 16

NAVI vs. M3 Champions

Guild Esports vs Fnatic

March 17

BIG vs. M3 Champions

NAVI vs. FunPlus Phoenix

March 18

M3 Champions vs. LDN UTD

All the matches will be broadcast live on the Valorant Champions Tour YouTube and Twitch channels.

