Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2022 EMEA Stage 1 Challengers Group Standings after Week 5

A look at the current state of the Valorant Champions Tour EMEA Stage 1 Challengers group play (Image via Sportskeeda)
A look at the current state of the Valorant Champions Tour EMEA Stage 1 Challengers group play (Image via Sportskeeda)
Modified 14 Mar 2022
Another week of the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2022 EMEA Stage 1 Challengers ended yesterday with some highlighting changes in the group's standings.

It was supposed to be the final match week of the group stage. However, a few games remain in both groups due to the unavailability of sides given the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis.

However, the current group standings provide a small indication of the final six teams who will compete in the Playoffs.

World champion Acend out of Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2022 EMEA Stage 1 Challengers

A total of ten matches have been played over the last three days in the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2022 EMEA Stage 1 Challengers. Most teams have already completed their five matches in the group stage.

Here are the standings for both groups after Week 5:

Group A standings

  1. FunPlus Phoenix: 3W, 1L - 6 Points
  2. Team Liquid: 3W, 2L - 6 Points
  3. Natus Vincere: 2W, 1L - 4 Points
  4. LDN UTD: 2W, 2L - 4 Points
  5. Gambit Esports: 1W, 1L - 2 Points
  6. BIG - : 0W, 4L - 0 Points

Group B standings

  1. Fnatic: 4W, 0L - 8 Points
  2. Guild Esports: 3W, 1L - 6 Points
  3. G2 Esports: 3W, 2L - 6 Points
  4. BBL Esports: 2W, 3L - 4 Points
  5. Acend: 2W, 3L - 4 Points
  6. SuperMassive Blaze: 0W, 5L - 0 Points

After matchweek 5, Fnatic, Guild Esports, and G2 Esports have qualified for the Playoffs from Group B. The tournament has seen an upset in this group as world champion Acend failed to qualify for the Playoffs after only securing fifth place in the table with just 4 points in five games.

Meanwhile, Group A is still uncertain as the two big teams, Natus Vincere and Gambit Esports, are yet to play their quota of games. The standings will undoubtedly take a new shape after their matches end.

Fans are excited to see the final three teams who will join the other three sides from Group B in the Playoffs.

