Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2022 EMEA Stage 1 Challengers Group Standings after Week 5

Another week of the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2022 EMEA Stage 1 Challengers ended yesterday with some highlighting changes in the group's standings.

It was supposed to be the final match week of the group stage. However, a few games remain in both groups due to the unavailability of sides given the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis.

However, the current group standings provide a small indication of the final six teams who will compete in the Playoffs.

World champion Acend out of Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2022 EMEA Stage 1 Challengers

A total of ten matches have been played over the last three days in the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2022 EMEA Stage 1 Challengers. Most teams have already completed their five matches in the group stage.

Here are the standings for both groups after Week 5:

A-Stream. We are moving forward with #VCTEMEA this weekend with 10 matches, including some of the postponed matches from Week 3. We are adding extra broadcast days from March 16-18, and will provide the schedule in the coming days.

Group A standings

FunPlus Phoenix: 3W, 1L - 6 Points Team Liquid: 3W, 2L - 6 Points Natus Vincere: 2W, 1L - 4 Points LDN UTD: 2W, 2L - 4 Points Gambit Esports: 1W, 1L - 2 Points BIG - : 0W, 4L - 0 Points

Group B standings

Fnatic: 4W, 0L - 8 Points Guild Esports: 3W, 1L - 6 Points G2 Esports: 3W, 2L - 6 Points BBL Esports: 2W, 3L - 4 Points Acend: 2W, 3L - 4 Points SuperMassive Blaze: 0W, 5L - 0 Points

After matchweek 5, Fnatic, Guild Esports, and G2 Esports have qualified for the Playoffs from Group B. The tournament has seen an upset in this group as world champion Acend failed to qualify for the Playoffs after only securing fifth place in the table with just 4 points in five games.

Meanwhile, Group A is still uncertain as the two big teams, Natus Vincere and Gambit Esports, are yet to play their quota of games. The standings will undoubtedly take a new shape after their matches end.

Fans are excited to see the final three teams who will join the other three sides from Group B in the Playoffs.

Edited by Ravi Iyer