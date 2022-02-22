"Both teams were playing mind games": Redgar after Gambit Esports' defeat to FunPlus Phoenix at VCT 2022 EMEA Challengers

Week 2 of the VCT 2022 Stage 1 EMEA Challengers Group Stage kicked off as Gambit Esports faced FunPlus Phoenix in a best-of-three matchup.

In this enticing Group A matchup, the Russian esports powerhouse, Gambit, took on the European side, FunPlus Phoenix (FPX). After 3 exhilarating maps, the match ended in favor of FPX, as they managed to claim two maps in overtime.

The encounter on Fracture witnessed Gambit come back from a 12-3 deficit to carry the match to overtime. Despite their efforts, FPX claimed the map with a 17-16 scoreline. Although Gambit had a clean victory in Bind (13-6), they struggled again on Icebox, conceding the map at 14-12.

After a win against Team Liquid and a loss to FPX, Gambit currently occupies second place in Group A of VCT 2022 Stage 1 EMEA Challengers Group Stage.

Gambit' IGL Redgar breaks down their performance against FPX at VCT 2022 Stage 1 EMEA Challengers

In a conversation with Sportskeeda Esports' Adarsh J Kumar, Gambit Esports' in-game leader (IGL) Igor "Redgar" Vlasov elaborated on his experience at the VCT 2022 Stage 1 EMEA Challengers and expectations for the Stage 1 Masters.

Q: As the team's in-game leader, what is your take on Gambit's performance in the Week 2 fixture against FunPlus Phoenix at VCT Stage 1 EMEA Challengers?

Redgar: We didn't play that well, in my opinion. On the whole, we made a lot of mistakes today, both individually and on a macro scale. It started when we began making mistakes in the early rounds on Fracture.

Even though we managed a major comeback, we repeated the mistakes later on, due to which we couldn't win the map in overtime. We didn't pick fights together, and we weren't positioned to trade off teammates. These are some basic areas where we faltered in the beginning.

Q: How do you think FunPlus Phoenix performed in this matchup?

Redgar: Both teams know each other's playstyles. That being said, FPX trained really well to face us. When we saw how they played on Icebox, we figured out that they understood how we played. They countered us based on what they saw in our performance against Team Liquid in Week 1.

We knew what their gameplan was, and they knew ours; both teams were playing mind games. For instance, right before we headed to overtime on Icebox, we lost 3 consecutive rounds. We knew what they were going to do, but we failed to adapt to it in time.

That was the main mistake we made against FunPlus Phoenix. I'm sure it will be a good lesson for us.

Q: Despite the defeat, we witnessed Gambit take 10 consecutive rounds on Fracture to overturn a 12-3 matchpoint. This has been one of several instances over the last few VCT events where we've seen Gambit come back from a major deficit. In your opinion, what motivates the team to do so?

Redgar: I'm not really sure. In these situations, we have nothing to lose; there is no pressure on us. I don't know how it works out for us, but we probably like being on the edge.

When you have a win streak, you can pressure your opponents into helplessly fighting for that one round. A lot of teams will lose their spirit at that point, but FunPlus Phoenix made a comeback of their own during overtime.

We could have won the first 2 or 3 rounds on the attackers side. We did not lose because they countered us, but because our performance was bad. We could have won that map, but we lost too many clutch situations. I think that had its effect on us.

Q: Gambit are scheduled to face NAVI in their Week 3 fixture. What are your thoughts on the matchup?

Redgar: NAVI are pretty good right now. We haven't played against them in an official match for about 8 or 9 months, so I look forward to meeting them in the Group Stage.

I want to face them again because they are also from the CIS region. It is always delightful to play against a team from your same region. NAVI and Gambit's rivalry exists in CS:GO as well. However, it's always fun to see both the organizations meet, irrespective of the game.

Q: Over the next few weeks in VCT Stage 1 EMEA Challengers, Gambit will face teams like LDN UTD and BIG. What are your thoughts on both of these teams?

Redgar: We won't be underestimating LDN UTD. They have been a difficult opposition every time we have played against them. We are aware of what they are capable of and will prepare accordingly.

I think Gob b is really smart. All the teams that he has played with before are renowned due to their excellent strategies. I know that they will have something prepared for us, so it will be really interesting to face them.

As the IGL, I couldn't win against ANGE1 today. So, I have to make sure I defeat Gob b when we meet BIG.

Q: How do you like the VCT Stage 1 EMEA Challengers so far, and what are your expectations for the tournament?

Redgar: I am really glad that VCT events always have something new in store for us. New players, teams and strategies have popped up during this tournament. I am really glad that Riot has a system that pits newly formed teams along with existing teams in the Qualifiers.

We will qualify for the Masters and show that EMEA is still hungry for the throne of Valorant Champions.

Edited by R. Elahi