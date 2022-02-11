Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2022 EMEA Challengers Stage 1: Schedule, format, where to watch and more

Stage 1 of the Valorant Champions Tour 2022 is around the corner as teams worldwide prepare to face their regional opposition at the Challengers event. The EMEA Challengers 1 is scheduled to begin on February 11, featuring 12 of the best teams from Europe.

Stage 1 Challengers is the first step for teams to qualify for the coveted VCT Masters event. Valorant enthusiasts will have five consecutive weeks of exciting matchups to keep themselves engrossed.

Further details on the EMEA Stage 1 Challengers are mentioned below.

Valorant Champions Tour 2022 EMEA Challengers: Everything you need to know

Teams and Format

A total of 12 teams have qualified for VCT Stage 1 EMEA Challengers based on recent performance. Four teams, namely - Acend, Gambit Esports, Team Liquid and Fnatic, earned direct qualification for the tournament due to their achievements in VCT 2021.

Guild Esports and BIG qualified from EU Challengers 1, whereas SuperMassive Blaze and FunPlus Phoenix are representatives from Challengers 1 of Turkey and the CIS region, respectively.

Similarly, G2 Esports and LDN UTD qualified from EU Challengers 2, whereas BBL Esports qualified from Turkey Challengers 2 and Natus Vincere from CIS Challengers 2.

The tournament's Group Stage will be conducted in a round-robin format, with each matchup decided over a best-of-three series. The top 3 teams from each group will then qualify for the Playoffs. The 12 participating teams are grouped as such:

Group A

Gambit Esports Team Liquid BIG FunPlus Phoenix LDN UTD Natus Vincere

Group B

Acend Fnatic Guild Esports SuperMassive Blaze G2 Esports BBL Esports

All six qualifying teams will then engage in a double-elimination bracket to secure the three slots for the Stage 1 Masters. Winners of each group will receive a first-round bye victory.

Bottom teams from both groups will participate in the VCT Promotion event, where they will compete against winners of all the Valorant Regional League tournaments across Europe for a ticket to Stage 2 EMEA Challengers.

Schedule

All fixtures for EMEA Stage 1 Challengers will be held from Friday to Sunday, with matches scheduled for 5 PM CEST/8:30 PM IST/7 AM PST and 8 PM CEST/11:30 PM IST/10 AM PST.

Week 1

February 11

Team Liquid vs. Gambit Esports

G2 Esports vs. Fnatic

February 12

FunPlus Phoenix vs. BIG

SuperMassive Blaze vs. Acend

February 13

Natus Vincere vs. LDN UTD

BBL Esports vs. Guild Esports

Week 2

February 18

FunPlus Phoenix vs. Gambit Esports

Guild Esports vs. Acend

February 19

LDN UTD vs. BIG

BBL Esports vs. Fnatic

February 20

G2 Esports vs. SuperMassive Blaze

Natus Vincere vs. Team Liquid

Week 3

February 25

Guild Esports vs. SuperMassive Blaze

Acend vs. Fnatic

February 26

LDN UTD vs. FunPlus Phoenix

G2 Esports vs. BBL Esports

February 27

Natus Vincere vs. Gambit Esports

BIG vs. Team Liquid

Week 4

March 4

BBL Esports vs. SuperMassive Blaze

LDN UTD vs. Team Liquid

March 5

Natus Vincere vs. FunPlus Phoenix

G2 Esports vs. Acend

March 6

BIG vs. Gambit Esports

Guild Esports vs. Fnatic

Week 5

March 4

LDN UTD vs. Gambit Esports

G2 Esports vs. Guild Esports

March 5

FunPlus Phoenix vs. Team Liquid

BBL Esports vs. Acend

March 6

Natus Vincere vs. BIG

SuperMassive Blaze vs. Fnatic

Playoffs for EMEA Stage 1 Challengers are scheduled for March 22 - 28.

Where to watch VCT EMEA Challengers?

Viewers can tune into Valorant's official handles across Twitch and YouTube to watch the tournament in live-action. Watch parties held in association with Riot Games are also expected to broadcast the event.

Top matchups

Stage 1 of VCT EMEA Challengers kicks off with promising matchups as Esports powerhouses - Team Liquid and Gambit Esports face-off in the opening match. They will be followed by another enticing fixture soon after, as G2 takes on Fnatic on the same day.

Acend and Fnatic will face each other in a Week 3 fixture that Valorant enthusiasts can also look forward to. G2 will prepare their revamped roster to take on the 2021 Valorant Champions-Acend in their Week 4 matchup.

Most of the participating teams have been away from VCT action for a considerable amount of time and aim to compete in the most significant Esports stages in 2022. In that regard, each matchup is expected to bring out the best performance from the top 12 teams in Valorant's EMEA region.

