Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2022 Stage 1 Masters start date revealed, here's what we know of the schedule and format 

As the Valorant Champions Tour 2022 commences in various parts of the world, Riot Games' official Facebook handle for their Vietnamese esports circuit has revealed the schedule for Stage 1 Masters.

VCT 2021, the tournament's inaugural edition, was met with tremendous success as it brought together Valorant's global playerbase in support of their favorite teams.

Riot plans to enhance the fan experience at VCT 2022 while improving the quality of competition for players all over the world.

Valorant Champions Tour Stage 1 Masters: Schedule, format, and more

The Valorant Champions Tour is the pinnacle of competitive esports in Riot Games' tactical shooter. Ever since its inaugural edition in 2021, players and fans alike have been looking forward to another exciting year-long circuit filled with numerous enticing matchups.

Riot Games have made a few changes to the format of this year's VCT, which affects the tournament's schedule as well.

VCT 2022 Stage 1 Masters schedule

According to Valorant Esports Việt Nam, Stage 1 Masters of VCT 2022 is set to kick off on April 15, with the Grand Finals scheduled for April 29.

Prior to this, teams from all over the world are set to compete in their respective regional Qualifiers and Challengers events. Thereon, the best teams from each region will earn the opportunity to compete at the biggest stage in Valorant esports.

The start dates for each of the Challengers are as follows:

LATAM - February 10

SEA - February 10

EMEA - February 11

NA - February 11

BR - February 12

JP - February 15

KR - February 23

Each Challengers event will determine the region's representative for the subsequent Masters event.

VCT 2022 Stage 1 Masters format

In 2022, Riot Games has decided to conclude their tournament circuit earlier than the previous year. VCT 2022 will feature only 2 Masters events, with the Champions tournament arriving in September.

A total of 12 teams will qualify through their respective regional Challengers. The slot distribution for the upcoming Stage 1 Masters is as follows:

NA - 2 slots

BR - 1 slot

BR + LATAM - 1 slot (teams from both regions will compete for a second slot prior to each Masters event)

LATAM - 1 slot

EMEA - 3 slots

KR - 1 slot

SEA - 2 slots (Teams from Oceania also compete for this spot)

JP - 1 slot

VCT 2022 Stage 1 Masters is one of the biggest events leading up to the Champions tournament. April 2022 will witness teams from all over the world compete to claim the throne of the best team in the world.

Edited by R. Elahi