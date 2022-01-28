Riot reveals slot distribution for Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2022 Masters and Champions

Riot has finally revealed the slot distribution for Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2022 Masters and Champions.

VCT 2022 Masters will have 12 teams from around the globe whereas the Champions will see 16 sides competing for glory. Organizers are set to make the tournament more interesting and exciting by engaging more teams from different regions.

APAC got one extra slot in Valorant Champions 2022

After the end of the Valorant Champions 2021, Riot revealed the road-map for VCT 2022. The season will be 10 months long, comprising of two regional challengers, two international Masters and one final battle in the Champions. Finally. Riot revealed the slot arrangement for VCT 2022 Masters and Champions.

VCT Masters Slot Distribution

A total of 12 teams will compete in each of the two Masters. Here is the slot distribution for the competition:

2 slots for NA

1 slot for BR

1 slot for LATAM

1 slots for SA (LATAM and Brazil will compete for a second slot prior to each Masters)

1 slot for Korea

3 slots for EMEA

2 slots for SEA (SEA region will includes South Asia and Oceania)

1 slot for Japan

Valorant Champions 2022 Slot Distribution

The top 16 teams from around the globe will compete in the Champions 2022. Here is the slot distribution for the competition:

2 slots for NA

1 slot for BR

1 slot for LATAM

2 slots for EMEA

1 slot for Korea

2 slots for SEA

1 slot for Japan

1 slot for NA Last Chance Qualifier

2 slots for SA Last Chance Qualifier

1 slot for EMEA Last Chance Qualifier

1 slot for APAC North (Korea and Japan) Last Chance Qualifier

1 slot for APAC South (SEA, South Asia and Oceania)) Last Chance Qualifier

After the successful end of VCT 2021, Riot promised to come up with something bigger in 2022. To keep their promise, they are spreading more opportunities across several regions so that the teams from different parts of the world can bolster the game's competitive aspect.

This initiative will help Valorant esports to bloom in the coming years.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul