Valorant Champions 2021: Acend is the first-ever Valorant World Champions

Following an intense match between the best two teams in the world, Acend won the title of the first-ever world champions of Valorant against Gambit Esports.

After a year-long exhibition of top-tier competitive matchups across three stages consisting of Challengers and Masters, as well as the final Stage of Valorant Champions, the 2021 season of Valorant Champions Tour came to an end today with Acend claiming the title.

The Valorant Champions 2021 brought together the top 16 teams from around the world to find the world champion. Following a fiercely contested group stage and three rounds of playoff matches against the best teams, Gambit Esports and Acend faced off in a best of five Valorant Champions 2021 Grand Finals and the entire 2021 season of the Valorant Champions Tour.

Acend defeats Gambit Esports at the Grand Final of Valorant Champions 2021 to claim the world title

Both Acend and Gambit Esports have performed exceptionally well across the entire Valorant Champions Tour, and have remained in the top positions of the regional circuit point table. Gambit Esports also won the Stage 3 Masters Berlin. Prior to their clash, Acend and Gambit Esports did not lose a single match in the Valorant Champions 2021.

With that being said, let’s take a look at how the match unfolded across the five maps:

Map 1 (Breeze) - Acend (11 - 13) Gambit Esports

Map 2 (Ascent) - Acend (13 - 7) Gambit Esports

Map 3 (Fracture) - Acend (3 - 13) Gambit Esports

Map 4 (Icebox) - Acend (14 - 12) Gambit Esports

Map 5 (Split) - Acend (13 - 8) Gambit Esports

Both teams showcased impressive skills throughout the matches and pushed each other to the maximum, and both had several winning streaks. After their remarkable show at the Masters Berlin and the group stages, Gambit Esports was expected to win the title. However, Acend surprised a lot of fans with their impressive skills.

With Acend crowned the first-ever World Champions, the entire 2021 season of the Valorant Champions Tour came to a close. Looking to the future, the Valorant Esports team has already shared their plans, including close integration with the game and the initial plans for the Valorant Champions Tour 2022 with plans for a new tournament series.

