How is KRÜ Esports' Valorant roster gearing up for VCT 2022? 

Valorant teams from all over the world are preparing for the upcoming season of VCT. KRÜ Esports of Champions 2021 fame confirms their roster for VCT 2022, with the aim of dominating the upper-echelons of professional Esports.

European team Acend emerged victorious at the Valorant Champions 2021, which featured the top 16 teams from major parts of the world. KRÜ Esports, however, captured the attention of the game's global audience.

After pulling off an upset against North American favorite Sentinels, KRÜ gained momentum in their Champions 2021 campaign, taking them to the semi-finals of the tournament.

Despite losing to the eventual runners-up, Gambit Esports, KRÜ made a name for themselves within the game's global community. As Esports organizations all over the world assemble for the upcoming tournament circuit, let's look at KRÜ's preparation ahead of VCT 2022.

KRÜ Esports reveal Valorant roster ahead of VCT 2022

Argentinian organization KRÜ Esports earned a name for themselves at the Valorant Champions 2021 with a remarkable performance that led them to a top-4 finish at the tournament.

KRÜ aims to conquer Latin America's Valorant scene throughout VCT 2022 and represent their region yet again at one of the biggest stages in professional Esports.

Throughout VCT 2022, KRÜ Esports plan on fielding a squad comprising 1 Argentine and 4 Chilean players, namely:

Nicolas "Klaus" Ferrari

Angelo "keznit" Mori

Roberto "Mazino" Rivas

Joaquinn "delz1k" Espinoza

Juan Pablo " NagZ" Lopez

Martin "BeTony" Bourre (Coach)

Alan "ddx" Salvati (Analyst)

While the entire roster of KRÜ remains the same from their previous tournament outing, they have undergone changes to their backroom-staff.

Rodrigo "Onur" Dalmagro, who coached the side for almost the entirety of 2021, bid farewell to the squad soon after the tournament concluded.

Every talented Esports roster requires a pair of experienced hands behind the scenes to guide them to victory. As a result, KRÜ Esports have acquired Martin "BeTony" Bourre as the head coach, followed by Alan "ddx" Salvati as the lead analyst.

BeTony, who has been part of the coaching staff since KRÜ's formation, takes on the role of head coach for the team. A Counter Strike veteran in his early days, BeTony has also tried his hand at games like Smite and Heroes of the Storm. Prior to Valorant, he was credited with coaching Furious Gaming's League of Legends roster.

ddx, a former Overwatch player, is the most recent addition to the team. After coaching teams like LDM Esports and Six Karma, ddx head to KRÜ Esports as an analyst.

KRÜ's journey at VCT 2021

KRÜ Esports started their Valorant journey shortly before the start of VCT 2021. The Argentine Esports organization, owned by renowned football star Sergio “Kun” Agüero, was formed in January 2021, and competes in the Esports circuits of FIFA, Rocket League and League of Legends, besides Valorant.

Being the only South American team to feature in all 3 stages of the VCT Masters, KRÜ enjoyed success throughout VCT 2021. To wrap up their year-long efforts, they traveled to Berlin as LATAM's sole representative at the 2021 Champions to try their hand against some of the best teams in the world.

Despite commencing their tournament with a loss (against Team Liquid), KRÜ persevered and procured consecutive victories against teams like Furia, Sentinels and Fnatic, before bowing to European powerhouse - Gambit.

Heading into VCT 2022, KRÜ Esports plan on establishing themselves as one of most prominent rosters in the world, while leading the South American circuit in Valorant and various other Esports.

Edited by Saman