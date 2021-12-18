How are G2 Esports shaping up their Valorant roster ahead of VCT 2022? 

With the conclusion of Valorant Champions 2021, Riot Games officially announced their plans for the upcoming season of Valorant Champions Tour.

The global tournament circuit is expected to kick off in January 2022, as professional Valorant organizations all over the world make the necessary changes to prepare their rosters for VCT 2022.

G2 Esports are a Spanish esports organization renowned across various professional esports. The team enjoyed tremendous success in the initial days of Valorant, with a semi-final finish at First Strike: Europe being their best result of 2020.

G2 failed to qualify for the first two stages of VCT Masters in 2021. Despite securing a semi-final finish in Stage 3 Masters at Berlin, G2 failed to earn a spot to represent EMEA at the Valorant Champions 2021.

How is G2 Esports preparing for Valorant Champions Tour 2022?

Throughout the Valorant Champions Tour 2021, G2 Esports witnessed innumerable roster changes. After bidding farewell to Davidp, ardiis, paTiTek and zeek in the first half of the year, G2 went on to acquire nukkye, AvovA, koldamenta and keloqz.

G2 Esports also parted ways with their analyst - LRojo, and head coach - neilzinho. Pyth, who was shifted to the bench, was released from his contract in November.

Today we part ways with One word. Shambolic.Today we part ways with @koldamenta . Buena suerte capitán 🚢 One word. Shambolic. Today we part ways with @koldamenta. Buena suerte capitán 🚢 https://t.co/VJO0ixWeZg

The most recent confirmed roster change involves the departure of IGL - koldamenta, as the team announced earlier in December 2021. After his Stage 1 Masters victory in Europe, Jose Luis "koldamenta" Aranguren Herrero was acquired from Acend in exchange for zeek.

Keloqz, who joined G2 in June 2021, is expected to announce his departure from the team in the coming days. As per online reports, G2 nukkye had disagreements with koldamenta and keloqz, thereby leading to both of their departures.

Following the mentioned changes, G2 are rumored to have finalized their roster ahead of Valorant Champions 2022. At present, Oscar "mixwell" Cañellas Colocho, Žygimantas "nukkye" Chmieliauskas and Auni "AvovA" Chahade are the only active players for the upcoming season.

More details about the future of our Valorant roster will be disclosed in the upcoming weeks. Valorant Update | We have reached an agreement with another club for the transfer of @VGIA_pipsoN @MeddoVAL and @hoodyVALORANT More details about the future of our Valorant roster will be disclosed in the upcoming weeks. Valorant Update | We have reached an agreement with another club for the transfer of @VGIA_pipsoN, @MeddoVAL and @hoodyVALORANT.More details about the future of our Valorant roster will be disclosed in the upcoming weeks. https://t.co/BPq59rflBJ

In order to fill the remaining spots, G2 Esports are expected to acquire Aaro "hoody" Peltokangas and Johan "Meddo" Renbjörk Lundborg. Both players are former members of Giants Gaming, a Spanish organization that had plans to establish a flourishing roster for Valorant.

Daniil "pipsoN" Mesheryakov, former coach at Giants Gaming, is also expected to join Meddo and hoody at G2 esports. The trio left Giants in November 2021. As per the team's statement, all 3 players have been acquired by a single club and await an official announcement to be made soon.

After the departure of koldamenta, it is unclear who will take charge as the IGL at G2 Esports. Mixwell, with his comprehensive experience in FPS gaming, is the team's leader at present. G2's reinstated roster offers a lot of potential, and has the hopes of Spanish and European Valorant enthusiasts riding on them to represent their region at major VCT events in 2022.

