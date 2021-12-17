Valorant Champions 2021 reached its culmination when Acend emerged victorious over Gambit Esports in the tournament's grand finals. The competition witnessed 16 teams from various parts of the world competing to determine Valorant's inaugural world champions.

Over the course of the Valorant Champions 2021, viewers all over the world witnessed countless moments that turned into highlights. Listed below are the 5 best individual performances at Valorant Champions 2021 that saw a few key players single-handedly eliminate their enemy team.

Top 5 Aces at Valorant Champions 2021 that shocked the community

5) Sacy (Team Vikings vs Gambit)

Team Vikings was the most successful team to represent Brazil at Valorant Champions 2021. Although the team was eliminated in the group stages, it made a noticeable impact in the tournament.

In the winner's fixture of the group stage, Team Vikings played Gambit Esports in an enticing match which ended in an overtime scoreline of 14-12 in Gambit's favor.

The 3rd map, Icebox, witnessed Sacy claim an extraordinary Ace with the help of Sova's ultimate ability. As soon as he found three enemies with his Hunter's Fury, Sacy fragged the entire team to provide Vikings with an opportunity to overthrow the European powerhouse, Gambit.

4) Jamppi (Team Liquid vs Sentinels)

Team Liquid qualified for the playoffs of Valorant Champions 2021 with straight wins in the group stage. After dominating KRU Esports 2-0, Liquid faced off against the North American favorites - Sentinels - in the winners' fixture of the group stage. Liquid's overtime victory in the first map, Breeze, helped it eventually send Sentinels to the lower bracket of the Group Stage.

Jamppi's plays with the Operator and Hunter's Fury were pivotal to his individual performance in Breeze. While using Sova's Hunter's Fury, Jamppi managed to find two kills, after which he used a shock dart to eliminate TenZ. Liquid's IGL then proceeded to find a kill with his Operator and a Phantom to seal the round for his team.

3) ScreaM (Team Liquid vs Acend)

Team Liquid features on the list yet again after its marquee player, ScreaM, managed to eliminate every member of Acend in exciting fashion in the quarter-finals of Valorant Champions 2021. Team Liquid was struggling against eventual champions, Acend, in a play-off match which resulted in a 2-0 victory for the latter.

After Acend claimed the first map, Team Liquid couldn't afford to lose on Split. However, trailing by 3-0, Liquid was slowly moving off-track. ScreaM managed to pick off Ascend's members in short 1v1s to eliminate the whole team with a single magazine. While his final three frags came off nine bullets, all five frags came from headshots.

2) Chronicle (Gambit Esports vs KRU Esports)

Gambit Esports finished the tournament as runners-up and stands as one of the most successful Valorant teams of 2021. In the semi-finals of the tournament, Gambit faced the Latin American side, KRU Esports, in an engaging battle that ended with an 18-16 overtime score on the deciding map.

Chronicle's Ace on Bind kicked off Gambit's riveting comeback against KRU. Within five seconds, Chronicle managed to find four enemies entering the site and turned around to collect his Ace kill.

KRU Esports started the second half with an 8-4 lead. Chronicle's Ace was Gambit's first step in equalizing the score before taking the match to overtime.

1) keznitdeuS (KRU Esports vs Fnatic)

KRU Esports was among the underdog sides that made a terrific impact in the tournament. After toppling Sentinels and Fnatic in the deciding stages of the tournament, KRU Esports made it to the semi-finals of Valorant Champions 2021 against Gambit. keznitdeuS put on a show for KRU and collected three Aces to his name throughout the tournament.

Also Read Article Continues below

In the quarter-finals of Valorant Champions 2021, keznitdeuS collected his second Ace. In the second map the team played against Fnatic, Icebox, keznitdeuS achieved the feat of completing a six-kill Ace. After eliminating an enemy resurrected by the opposition's Sage, keznitdeuS became the only player in the tournament to achieve the feat.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan