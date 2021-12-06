"keznit is an amazing Duelist" KRU Esports' Klaus after Day 5 victory against Furia at Valorant Champions 2021 

On Day 5 of Valorant Champions 2021, two South American sides - KRU Esports and Furia Esports, engaged in a thrilling three-map series that concluded with the former's victory.

While KRU's choice of Fracture (11-13) for the first map pick didn't work in its favor, the team managed to outperform the Brazilian side in the remaining two maps. KRU Esports has qualified for the decider match of the group stage and is scheduled to face North American contenders, Sentinels.

In the post-match press conference, Klaus commented on his teammate keznit's impact on KRU Esports' performance against Furia Esports.

A squad comprising of Joaquin "delz1k" Espinoza, Roberto "Mazino" Rivas, Juan "NagZ" Pablo Lopez, Angelo "keznit" Mori and Nicolas "Klaus" Ferrari are representing KRU Esports at Valorant Champions Berlin 2021.

During the post-match press conference, Klaus talked to Sportskeeda about keznit's performance in the match.

Sportskeeda asked Klaus, "We’ve seen Keznit mostly as a Duelist and this is the first time we’ve seen him play as Breach. What was the reason behind the agent pick?"

"keznit is an amazing Duelist. He’s played Breach a few times with his old team before, and he was comfortable playing Breach on Fracture in training. And of course, Breach is excellent on the map. All of that contributed to that Breach pick." - Klaus

KRU Esports went with picking Fracture as its first pick, playing the team's first ever competitive fixture on the map. After putting up a substantial fight, KRU conceded the map to Furia.

However, keznit, who is usually seen in a Duelist's role, took it upon himself to play Breach and emerged as the best player for the team. He led the match scoreboard with 27/17/8 as Breach on Fracture.

During the second match on Ascent, viewers witnessed KRU Esports make a spirited comeback to claim 10 consecutive rounds, and secure Ascent with a 13-8 victory. An all-out engagement in Haven delivered the map for KRU Esports, and secured the series for the team.

KRU Esports is scheduled to face Sentinels on December 7, 2021 (1.30 IST), 6 December 2021 (21.00 CET / 15.00 EST / 12.00 PST).

