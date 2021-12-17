"We were cursed that event" yay talks about Team Envy's COVID-19 crisis at Valorant Champions 2021

In a recent Twitch stream, yay from Team Envy gave his thoughts on the team's condition and the situation they were put through at Valorant Champions 2021.

After an extraordinary run the Stage 3 Masters in Berlin, North America's hopes for a world championship were riding on Team Envy. However, on Day 1 of Valorant Champions 2021, one of yay's teammates, Victor "Victor" Wong tested postitive for Covid-19.

Team Envy was one of the prime contenders for Valorant Champions 2021, prior to the tournament. After Victor's test results returned, he was forced to play in isolation, thereby affecting Envy's performance at Champions. On a Twitch stream that went live on 14 December 2021, yay elaborates on the various obstacles Team Envy faced while competing in the tournament.

yay talks about Team Envy's Covid 19 situation at Valorant Champions

During a conversation with his chat members on Twitch, yay expressed his displeasure with Riot Games' handling of certain aspects of the tournament. He describes his personal experience at the tournament.

"That month in Europe, the amount of bad luck we got hit with was absurd. We were cursed that event. It started from the very beginning. We went there for the bootcamp early, and our flight was delayed by 24 hours. The hotel that we were staying at was a really bad area. We had people approaching us trying to sell drugs."

"There was no food nearby. No one spoke English in the area that we were in. Me and Austin [crashies] even got food poisoning during the tournament."

Team Envy had arrived in Berlin a few weeks prior to the tournament to conduct their bootcamp. However, with Covid-19 restrictions still in place, the team's experience was far from comfortable.

"We got to the actual hotel where the Riot LAN is taking place and we're in quarantine for 5 days. All 5 of us are stuck in a hotel without Wi-Fi. We don't have books or anything. We're just staring at the ceiling."

Victor "Victor" Wong became the 2nd player at Valorant Champions 2021 to test positive in the routine PCR tests held by the organizers.

Team Envy was hit with the news on Day 1 of the tournament, which resulted in the entire team and their respective opponents playing from the quarantine facilities arranged by Riot Games. yay further detailed on Victor's disastrous experience in his isolation room during the course of the tournament:

"Victor had Covid and he had to play in a separate hotel room, right? Turns out, when he got inside the room, the window was wide open. Since it's locked, you can't close it. You need to have a staff member manually close it with some tools."

"We told the admins that he [Victor] can't play like that. He had Covid. He had a massive fever and chills and you're throwing him into a cold room. The window was kept open for the entirety of the match. And that was for one of our really important matches."

yay also talks about a situation during the course of the tournament where another one of Team Envy's members tested positive for the Antigen test. As a result, the entire team had to subject themselves to exhaustive travel and hours of waiting in line for a PCR test prior to one of Envy's fixtures against X10 Crit.

"Personally, I was cursed. My clothes were getting stolen, and I'm still missing them to this day. We got food poisoning, Victor got Covid. The amount of stuff that went wrong in this LAN is absurd."

