100 Thieves' Asuna claims top two spots on NA Valorant leaderboard in Episode 3 Act 3

100 Thieves' Asuna has managed to claim the top two ranks on Valorant's NA leaderboard with two separate accounts in Episode 3 Act 3. This is the second time in 2021 that Asuna has achieved this feat.

Asuna has been a familiar name in Valorant since the game's early stages. Widely regarded as one of the best players in the world, the youngster likes to spend his free time grinding in Valorant's ranked matchmaking.

100 Thieves failed to qualify for the Valorant Champions 2021, and await the next edition of Valorant Champions Tour to make their desired impact in the game's global competitive circuit.

100 Thieves' Asuna reaches ranks 1 and 2 on Valorant's NA Radiant rankings

Peter "Asuna" Mazuryk is an American Valorant player who currently plays as a Duelist for the North American side - 100 Thieves. Since his entry into Valorant, Asuna has garnered attention from Valorant enthusiasts all over the world.

The 18-year-old is currently recognized as one of the most promising Valorant talents in North America. On November 24, 2021, Asuna climbed up the ranks of Valorant's North American leaderboard to become Radiant rank #1 in Episode 3 Act 3.

After the conclusion of Valorant Champions 2021, Asuna announced through his twitter handle that he managed to achieve the top two rankings in the NA leaderboard with two separate accounts. After reaching Radiant #1 on his main account, Asuna made an alternative handle named "i miss her" to outrank his "100T Asuna" account.

Asuna managed this feat in Episode 1 Act 1 as well, where he used one of his alternate accounts named "haley" to outrank his main account on the NA Top 500 leaderboard. Additionally, Asuna became the first Valorant player to reach 1000 RR, back in April 2021.

How do Valorant rankings work?

Valorant's playerbase is organized into various skill groups to help players on their journey to Radiant. Iron, Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, Diamond, Immortal and Radiant are the various skill groups players can be put into.

The top 500 players in each region are ranked Radiant. Players are ranked on the basis of the Rank Rating (RR) they receive after every match. Rank Rating is subjective to individual performance and match results.

From the ranks Iron 1 to Diamond 3, players need to earn 100 RR to qualify for the adjacent skill group whereas to reach Radiant rankings, players need to reach a certain regional RR threshold, as well as rank within the top 500 players in the region. Both conditions need to be fulfilled for the player to be deemed Radiant.

After each Episode of Valorant, players from all skill groups are required to play 5 placement matches to earn their respective rank. Players can only attain a maximum ranking of Diamond 1 after placement, and will have to work their way back up to the Radiant rankings.

After each Act of Valorant, all Radiant players will have their RR reduced by 90% and will return to the Immortal rankings. This prevents the Radiant leaderboard from being static, and provides more players the opportunity to place themselves in the top 0.5% of players in the game.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider