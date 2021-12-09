Valorant Episode 3 Act 3 Night Market: How does it work?

Valorant Night Market makes its expected appearance in Episode 3 Act 3 to bring forward a set of six weapon skins at a discounted rate for the game's playerbase. The market opens on 8 December 2021 and ends on 21 December 2021.

Riot Games made their entry into tactical FPS titles through the release of Valorant in June 2020. Since then, the game has garnered millions of players from various parts of the world, and Riot Games seek to keep the playerbase engaged with their routine release of various weapon cosmetics.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT You never know what might end up in the Night. Market. Take a peek inside and secure something special before the market ships out. You never know what might end up in the Night. Market. Take a peek inside and secure something special before the market ships out. https://t.co/h0s6ve9cbj

Players must purchase Valorant points (VP) in order to make in-game purchases. While weapon tiers range from 875 VP to 2675 VP, only select weapons are available for players on the Night Market.

How does the Night Market work on Valorant?

Once the Night Market goes live, players can access the feature by clicking on the card icon on the top-right corner of the main screen, next to the "Store" section. Each player has six cards on their Night Market, each of which displays a weapon skin at a discounted price.

Valorant Night Market (Image via Valorant)

Weapon skins are offered at various prices to make them more accessible to the game's diverse audience. Riot Games provides players with the opportunity to purchase random skins at discounted rates to add to their inventory.

Prices of various skins in Valorant are categorized by a weapon-edition tier list, which separates these cosmetics based on the animation, vfx, finisher and additional qualities they offer. Weapon tiers in Valorant are as such:

Select (875 VP)

Deluxe (1275 VP)

Premium (1775 VP)

Exclusive (2175 VP, 2675 VP)

Ultra (2475 VP)

Only weapon skins from the Select, Deluxe and Premium tier list make an appearance in the Night Market. Melee weapons from the same tier can also appear among the six offers.

Collections that were released in the current and previous Act, however, abstain from making an appearance in the Night Market

Also Read Article Continues below

The offers shown on the Night Market do not change once they've been unveiled. Players will have 12 days to purchase up to six unique weapon skins at a discount through the Night Market.

Edited by Siddharth Satish