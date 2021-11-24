Valorant: 5 best Melee skins in Episode 3 Act 3

Valorant has an impeccable roster of weapon cosmetics that display distinctive animations to appeal to the game's diverse player base. The Champions 2021 bundle was announced recently, featuring the arrival of a brand new Karambit to the game.

While primary and secondary weapons need to be purchased in-game, the melee weapon is part of the player's loadout throughout the match. Each melee skin has a unique design resembling a popular real-life item tailored to the skin collection's theme.

As Valorant players progress through Episode 3 Act 3 of Valorant, Sportskeeda lists the five best melee skins available in Valorant, categorized on the basis of the following criteria - VFX, animation, cost-effectiveness, style and exclusivity.

Top five Melee skins in Valorant: Cost, upgrades, variants, and more

5) Recon Balisong

Upgrade: Animation

Variants: Red camo, Blue camo, Green camo

Cost: 3550 VP

The Recon bundle's release in August 2020 witnessed the introduction of a butterfly knife to Valorant's roster of melee skins. Butterfly knives are iconic in FPS gaming culture, having been popularized by CS: GO. Upon inspection in-game, the Balisong weapon model rotates and can be flipped continuously. The Recon bundle has variants for Phantom, Ghost, Guardian and Spectre.

4) Broken Blade of the Ruined King

Upgrade: Animation

Variants: Purple, Red/Yellow, Green

Cost: 4350 VP

The broken blade is Valorant's rendition of an iconic League of Legends (LoL) item that was introduced over a decade ago. The blade was included in the Ruination bundle in Valorant, which featured a crossover with LoL as part of the Sentinels of Light event. SFX for the weapon uses audio from the LoL champion - Draven. The collection also features skins for Phantom, Ghost, Spectre and Guardian.

3) RGX 11Z Pro Blade

Upgrade: Animation

Variants: Red, Blue, Yellow

Cost: 4350 VP

The RGX 11z Pro collection added Valorant's version of a Katana to the game's unique collection of melee accessories. While resembling a typical Samurai's tool during the equip and inspect animation, the RGX blade is much more advanced in terms of appearance, featuring three additional glowing colourways. The collection also includes skins for Vandal, Frenzy, Guardian and Stinger.

2) Celestial Fan

Upgrade: Animation

Variants: None

Cost: 3550 VP

The Celestial Fan is iconic among Valorant's player base due to its simplistic design and esthetic animation. The collection was released to celebrate the Lunar New Year and features a fan with an interesting landscape and an Ox-shaped handle. Upon inspection, the player can be seen fanning himself with the melee. The Celestial collection also features skins for Judge, Ares, Frenzy and Phantom.

1) Champions 2021 Karambit

Upgrade: VFX, Champion's Aura

Variants: None

Cost: 5350 VP

The Champions 2021 collection is Valorant's most recently announced bundle, which will be released on November 24, 2021, to celebrate the game's inaugural world championship event. The upgrade for Karambit provides a glow on the knife when the player is top-fragging in the match. Vandal is the only other gun featured in the collection. The bundle or its weapons won't be available after December 24.

