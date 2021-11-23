How to acquire Art of Greatness Champions card and Valorant Champions Tour 2021 Spark spray for free

Riot Games is set to bring forward its latest Valorant bundle as part of a crossover with the Valorant Champions Tour 2021 event in Berlin from December 1-12, 2021.

Riot Games recently introduced their crossover with the Netflix series - Arcane, featuring the release of a brand new bundle. Similarly, Valorant seeks to improve engagement for their upcoming VCT Champions event in Berlin with the release of their Champions 2021 bundle. 50% of the proceedings of the Champions 2021 bundle will be split evenly among the 16 teams in Berlin.

How to claim Art of Greatness Champions card and VCT 2021 Spark spray in Valorant

The Champions 2021 bundle is expected to cost north of 6200 VP, as predicted by HitscanYT on Twitter and YouTube. While the contents of the bundle haven't been disclosed yet, it has been confirmed that the bundle will contain a Valorant Champions Tour-themed skin for Vandal and a brand new Karambit.

Valorant's final event for VCT 2021, the Champions event held in Berlin, will witness players from all parts of the world vying for the honor of being the first world champions of the game. To celebrate the occasion, Riot is set to provide players with free accessories over the course of the tournament.

On November 23, players can expect to receive a free in-game drop in the form of the Art of Greatness Champions Card. While the bundle features a set of character cards, the Art of Greatness card is the only one that will be available for free, as predicted by sources.

Players will also have the opportunity to avail four different VCT 2021 Spark sprays for free by linking their Valorant accounts to Twitch/YouTube/AfreecaTV. Players will have to watch the Valorant Champions stream from the group stages until the semi-finals for a chance to obtain the Spark sprays. However, it is unknown as of now as to how long players will have to watch the stream to get the drops.

VCT 2021 Spark spray will be available in the these colors: red, teal, purple, and gold. Each color represents each stage of the Valorant Champions Tour. Red is the initial logo of the tournament, while teal, purple and gold represent the Challengers, Masters and Champions stages respectively.

The gold Champions Spark spray is supposed to be incredibly rare, with an estimated probability of under 1% of viewers likely to receive the drop.

