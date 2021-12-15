Sinatraa might be making a move to Team Envy's Valorant roster for VCT 2022

Sinatraa is expected to return as a professional Valorant player for the next edition of the Valorant Champions Tour. After receiving a six-month suspension in March 2021, the former Overwatch prodigy looks set to join one of the top rosters in North America.

After being forced away from professional Valorant for some time, sinatraa is rumoured to be preparing for a move to Team Envy. Stage 3 Masters finalists Team Envy failed to accomplish their goals at Valorant Champions 2021 and look to strengthen their roster by procuring sinatraa.

Valorant concluded its year-long tournament circuit with the Valorant Champions 2021 tournament held in Berlin in December 2021. Valorant enthusiasts can expect a few roster changes as teams await VCT 2022 to kick off.

Is Sinatraa looking to join Team Envy's Valorant roster?

Valorant teams all over the world are expected to make the necessary changes to their squad before the start of VCT 2022. Due to sinatraa's credentials as a Valorant player, major esports organizations can be expected to swoop in for the youngster. North American powerhouse Team Envy are rumoured to be the favourites to sign sinatraa.

Despite sinatraa being allowed to compete in professional Valorant since September, most professional teams were not interested in a roster adjustment during the pivotal stages of the Valorant Champions Tour.

Team Envy made their most recent player acquisition in August 2021 when they transferred in yay from Andbox. Since the addition, Team Envy went on to finish VCT 2021: Stage 3 Masters Berlin as runners-up. However, the North American side failed to make a relevant impact in Valorant Champions 2021.

Sinatraa is friends with Jimmy "Marved" Nguyen, who is on loan at Team Envy from Faze Clan. The two have been playing ranked Valorant together on several occasions for over a year now.

In a recent twitch stream, during a conversation with one of his friends, sinatraa stated that he would play a match with Marved, further commenting, "He's my new teammate. I have to play with him". While there haven't been any official remarks from either party, sinatraa's followers strongly believe the player is making a move to Team Envy.

Rawkus @Rawkus @GeorgeCGed well actually this is completely true and I’m confirming it @GeorgeCGed well actually this is completely true and I’m confirming it

A series of tweets that emerged recently also added to the possibility of sinatraa joining Team Envy. Shane "Rawkus" Flaherty, a former Faze Clan player and current coach of Sentinels, gave his thoughts in a tweet that mentioned sinatraa replacing Victor "Victor" Wong in Team Envy. Rawkus, a former professional Overwatch player, shared space with sinatraa on Team USA's roster for the Overwatch World Cup on three occasions, from 2017-2019.

Sinatraa is popular for his performances as Sova and Raze. However, he is a versatile player who can be seen with agents such as KAY/O and Cypher as well. Victor is commonly seen playing Skye, although the player spent a majority of his professional career as a Duelist.

It is worth noting that the player composition adapted by professional teams and various meta in the game has changed since the last time sinatraa made an appearance for Sentinels. With the possibility of sinatraa replacing Victor, he can take on the role of an Initiator for the team while filling in for a Duelist when required.

Sinatraa's Valorant journey so far

Jay "sinatraa" Won is a former American Overwatch professional who was one of Valorant's most celebrated players during the game's initial stages. After making the switch to Valorant in April 2020, sinatraa managed to make a similar impact in yet another game.

Previously, the 21-year-old enjoyed momentous success in Overwatch, securing the Overwatch League 2019 and Overwatch World Cup 2019. To date, he stands as the only Overwatch player to win both titles and be crowned as the MVP in both tournaments.

On April 28, 2020, Sentinels announced their roster for Valorant, featuring sinatraa on the 5-man roster. Sentinels dominated the North American Valorant scene within months of their formation. Sinatraa was edging closer towards the title of the best player in Valorant as well.

However, a week before VCT 2021: Stage 1 Masters Reykjavic, sinatraa, was accused of sexual abuse by his former girlfriend - Cleo “cle0h” Hernandez. After being handed a 6-month ban starting on March 10, 2021, sinatraa was left on the sidelines.

Sentinels made a short-notice loan acquisition of Tyson "TenZ" Ngo from Cloud9 Blue to replace sinatraa. Although away from the professional scene, he has been regularly streaming Valorant content for his viewers on Twitch and YouTube. After sinatraa's suspension expired on September 10, 2021, he transitioned to streaming for Sentinels.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar