"Jett was not the problem": Sentinels zombs on Day 4 defeat to Team Liquid at Valorant Champions 2021

Valorant Champions Berlin 2021 witnessed one of its most exciting group stage fixtures when Sentinels encountered their first defeat of the tournament against Team Liquid on December 5, 2021.

Sentinels engaged in an enthralling battle with Team Liquid in a three-match series. The first engagement on Breeze resulted in Liquid delivering an overtime victory (14-12) while Sentinels dominated the Europeans on Bind (13-2) to equalize the series.

In the end, it came down to both sides fighting toe-to-toe on Split. While Team Liquid switched up the agent composition from the previous two maps to suit the conditions of Split, Sentinels made only a minor change, switching Sova out for Sage.

In response to questions asked by Sportskeeda, Sentinels zombs commented on Sentinels' team composition and performance after their defeat to Team Liquid in the group stage of Valorant Champions Berlin 2021.

zombs comments on Sentinels' performance after Group Stage defeat to Team Liquid at Valorant Champions 2021

Sentinels are the top-ranked team in the NA region and one of the favorites to win the Valorant Champions. Although the team encountered a loss against Team Liquid, the double-elimination bracket ensures Sentinels a second opportunity for qualification.

In the post-match press conference, Sportskeeda asked zombs from Sentinels, "Your last time on Split against Team Envy at the Stage 3 Masters Berlin quarter-finals, your team composition involved TenZ on the Raze. Although that didn't work well then, would you have preferred to have Raze in your lineup instead of Jett due to how good the agent is on the map?

zombs said:

"No, I don't think so. Jett was not a problem at all. I think we just threw a lot of rounds where we had a big advantage, and we really shouldn't have lost those rounds. That's why we lost the game. "

Tyson "TenZ" Ngo is considered one of the best Duelists in the world and often makes a highly positive impact on all of Sentinels' victories. However, playing on Jett, Split isn't the most effective map for the agent.

From experiencing a 21/6/2 on Bind with 369 ACS (Average Combat Score), TenZ went on to collect 12/20/2 on Split with only 141 ACS, his lowest in the series. As the only Duelist for the team, this reduced Sentinels' firepower in the deciding map.

On the other hand, ScreaM and Soulcas collectively put on a show for Team Liquid, with their names upon the kill feed almost every round of the game. A combination of ScreaM on Reyna and Soulcas on Raze earned 25 and 24 kills each. It helped them secure 11 out of their 13 round wins on Split by out fragging Sentinels.

Despite the defeat to Team Liquid, Sentinels can qualify for the quarter-finals of Valorant Champions if they secure a win in their next match, where Sentinels are scheduled to play the winner of KRU Esports vs Furia. The matchup is expected to take place on December 6, 2021, at 22.30 IST (18.00 CET / 12.00 EST / 9.00 PST).

