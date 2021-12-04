"We're confident in making the playoffs" Vision Strikers BuzZ after Day 3 defeat to Fnatic at Valorant Champions 2021

Day 3 of Valorant Champions 2021 witnessed the promising South Korean side Vision Strikers encounter their first loss of the tournament against European contender Fnatic.

Vision Strikers engaged in an exciting three-match series with Fnatic in the winners' match of Group D. After losing out to Fnatic 13-10 on Icebox, Vision Strikers managed an emphatic comeback on Haven with a 13-10 scoreline. The showdown on Fracture (13-6) ensured Fnatic a playoff spot at Valorant Champions 2021.

In the post-match press conference, BuZz from Vision Strikers answered questions put forward by Sportskeeda, commenting on the performance of the team and their upcoming fixtures.

Vision Strikers BuZz comments on team's performance at Valorant Champions

Vision Strikers are the only team representing the Korean region at Valorant Champions 2021. After a 2-0 victory against Full Sense in the opening match of the group stage, Vision Strikers faced Fnatic to fight for a playoffs opportunity.

Sportskeeda asked BuZz from Vision Strikers, "Although Vision Strikers lost the match, the team performed really well on all three maps. How confident are you in winning your remaining matches and making it to the playoffs?"

BuZz said:

"We're quite confident in making it to the playoffs. I think it's important that we prepare and review any of the mistakes we made today and we'll come back stronger."

Following up, Sportskeeda asked, "Vision Strikers will face either Full Sense or Cloud9 Blue in the deciding match. Which team would you prefer facing and why?

"Honestly, it doesn't matter who we play. We're pretty confident to beat any team. Since we already beat Full Sense once in the tournament, we'll be much more confident if we play them again."

Vision Strikers dominated South-East Asian side Full Sense by a margin of 13-5 on Haven and Breeze to avail an easy series victory. Full Sense are scheduled to face Cloud9 Blue in the elimination match of Group D. The winner of the match will face Vision Strikers in order to decide the second team to represent Group D in the quarter-finals of the tournament.

Vision Strikers will face the winner of Cloud9 Blue vs Full Sense on December 7, 2021 (1:30 IST), December 6, 2021 (21:00 CET / 15:00 EST / 12:00 PST).

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee