How is Akrew Esports shaping up their Valorant roster ahead of VCT 2022?

The inaugural edition of Valorant Champions concluded the year-long Valorant Champions Tour 2021, crowning Acend Esports as the world champions. As thousands of teams from all over the world await VCT 2022, Akrew Esports prepare to compete in Valorant's North American circuit for the upcoming year.

Riot Games announced its plans for 2022 before the conclusion of the tournament. With VCT 2022 commencing in January, teams worldwide are preparing their rosters to compete against the best teams across various regions.

Akrew Esports, a recently formed roster, aims to climb up the ranks in Valorant's North American region. With the addition of their fifth member in December 2021, Akrew is ready to challenge the strongest teams in North America.

How is Akrew Esports preparing for Valorant Champions Tour 2022?

Akrew Esports is an American Esports organization that entered the professional Valorant scene in October 2021, with its eyes set on the Valorant Champions Tour 2022. Akrew has a newly formed team comprising former players from EZ5's Valorant roster.

After failing to find their mark, EZ5's North American roster disbanded on August 2, 2021. All the squad members departed in an attempt to find a new team. Three members of EZ5 - Andrew "GUCC107" Gutnichenko, Eric "Kanpeki" Xu and Corbin "C0M" Lee were acquired by Akrew in October 2021. Preston "Juv3nile" Dornon joined as the head coach on November 12, 2021.

Akrew @akrewhq Welcome home @PaincakesVAL ! Our Akrew Valorant Team is now complete! Welcome home @PaincakesVAL! Our Akrew Valorant Team is now complete! https://t.co/I3TJFUCqCG

Austin "Neon" Hedge was added as the team's fourth member after his former side, Team Serenity, disbanded in October 2021. Akrew Esports added the final member of their squad with Jake "Paincakes" Hass, a former member of EZ5. After he departed from EZ5 in October, Paincakes was inactive in professional Valorant until Akrew announced his arrival on December 9, 2021.

Akrew is currently on a 21 match win-streak in the Nerd Street Gamers (NSG) Winter Championship. The team earned tournament victories in three Online Opens of the NSG Winter Championship and appeared as serious contenders for the final event of the NSG Winter Championship in March 2022.

With the addition of Paincakes, Akrew's Valorant roster is complete. After defeating teams like SoaR, Kansas City Pioneers, Cloud9 White and the like, Akrew is determined to compete in Valorant's North American circuit and earn an opportunity to perform in various stages of the Valorant Champions Tour 2022.

