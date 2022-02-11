G2 Esports vs Fnatic: Valorant Champions Tour Stage 1 EMEA Challengers Group B Day 1 prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Valorant Champions Tour 2022 EMEA Challengers will start today as the top teams in the region compete to secure their place in the Playoffs.

Twelve teams who have qualified for the Group Stage have been divided into two groups. The top three teams from each group will qualify for the Playoffs and will try their luck to secure their slot in the Valorant Masters this coming April.

G2 Esports and Fnatic, two heavy-weight sides of Europe, will face each other in the inauguration tie of Group B of the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 1 EMEA Challengers today. Both teams will play a best-of-three series to kick start their campaign today.

G2 Esports and Fnatic: Who will win the first match of Group B in the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 1 EMEA Challengers?

Both G2 Esports and Fnatic are title contenders. G2 Esports qualified for the main event after their excellent performances in the Europe Qualifier 2. Whereas, Fnatic got a direct invitation for the event after their outstanding performances in 2021.

However, the two sides will go up against each other tonight to kick start their journey in the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 1 EMEA Challengers.

Prediction

After disappointing performances in 2021, G2 Esports has gone through some roster shuffles over the last few months. However, they didn't get the start as they wanted in the Europe Qualifier 1. But they came back stronger in the second qualifier and secured their slot in the Group Stage.

With players like Cista "Keloqz" Wassim and Auni "AvovA" Chahade in the team, G2 Esports has a good chance to outshine any opponent in the opponent.

However, Fnatic is currently in better form against its German opposition and is the favorite to win the tie today. Though the side has gone through a roster shuffle as Andrew "braveaf" Gorchakov replaced Doma ahead of the season, the team is still stronger than most European sides in terms of firepower.

With players like Nikita "Derke" Sirmitev and Jake "Boaster" Howlett in the team, Fnatic could be a threat today.

FNATIC @FNATIC



Live now on

Okay but for real... who is the funniest Valorant player? Do you agree with @braveaff Live now on twitch.tv/fnatic @JackLinksUK Valorant Community tournament. BO3 finals starting soon! Okay but for real... who is the funniest Valorant player? Do you agree with @braveaff ?Live now on twitch.tv/fnatic @JackLinksUK Valorant Community tournament. BO3 finals starting soon!🔫🔫🔫 https://t.co/tXTHDYseVW

Head-to-head

The two teams have faced each other three times in the past and G2 Esports are in the lead with two wins.

Recent Results

G2 Esports has won all of their last five games, while Fnatic has won just two of their last five games. However, Fnatic had played no official games until now in 2022.

G2 Esports and Fnatic recent results and head-to-head (Image via VLR.gg)

Potential lineup

G2 Esports:

Johan Renbjörk "Meddo" Lundborg

Auni "AvovA" Chahade

Cista "Keloqz" Wassim

Aaro "hoody" Peltokangas

Žygimantas "nukkye" Chmieliauskas

Fnatic:

Jake "Boaster" Howlett

Nikita "Derke" Sirmitev

James "Mistic" Orfila

Martin "Magnum" Penkov

Andrew "braveaf" Gorchakov

When and where to watch?

Also Read Article Continues below

Fans can enjoy the action between G2 Esports and Fnatic in the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 1 EMEA Challengers Group Stage match live on Valorant Champions Tour YouTube and Twitch channel on February 11 from 11:30 pm IST.

Edited by Saman

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win the match? G2 Esports Fnatic 0 votes so far