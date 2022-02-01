All the qualified teams for Valorant Champions Tour EMEA Stage 1 Challengers

Valorant Champions Tour EMEA Stage 1 Challengers starts on February 11, 2022. A total of 12 teams will compete to be the best in the region. The slot distributions for the Valorant Champions Tour EMEA Stage 1 Challengers are as follows:

4 Invited Teams

2 Teams from EU Challengers 1

1 Team from TR Challengers 1

1 Team from CIS Challengers 1

2 Teams from EU Challengers 2

1 Team from TR Challengers 2

1 Team from CIS Challengers 2

These teams will be divided into two different groups, and the top four teams from each group will make their way through to the next round.

VALORANT Champions Tour @ValorantEsports The reigning world champs return to EMEA with a target on their back. Which of these teams is strong enough to take down @AcendClub The reigning world champs return to EMEA with a target on their back. Which of these teams is strong enough to take down @AcendClub? https://t.co/pp36vIZYMq

All the qualifiers have already ended. The 12 best teams in the region are ready to give their all to the server. Here are the teams who have made it through to the Playoffs.

Teams who will be competing in the Valorant Champions Tour EMEA Stage 1 Challengers Group Stage

EMEA is one of the most competitive regions globally, with teams from both Europe and MENA cumulatively participating in the same tournament. As the competition is high, many big names miss out on the chance to take part as they failed to qualify for the main event. However, here are the teams who have qualified for the event and are waiting for their chances in the playoffs.

1) Invited Teams

Four of the best teams in the EMEA region, based on their performance in 2021, got a direct invitation to the Valorant Champions Tour EMEA Stage 1 Challengers Group Stage. These teams are:

Acend (Champions of the Valorant Champions 2021 and also the semi-finalist of VCT Berlin Masters)

Gambit Esports (VCT Berlin Masters winner of 2021 and also the runners up of the Valorant Champions 2021)

Team Liquid (VCT 2021 EMEA LCQ winner, Semi-finalist of the Valorant Champions 2021 and also represented the region in VCT Reykjavik Masters)

Fnatic (The runners up of the VCT Reykjavik Masters and also represented the region in Valorant Champions 2021)

Liquipedia VALORANT @LiquipediaVAL



@GambitEsports

@AcendClub

@FNATIC

@LiquidValorant



8 other teams will join them. 4 from Europe, 2 from Turkey and 2 from CIS. Four teams have been invited to EMEA Challengers Stage 1:8 other teams will join them. 4 from Europe, 2 from Turkey and 2 from CIS. #VCT Four teams have been invited to EMEA Challengers Stage 1:🔹 @GambitEsports 🔹 @AcendClub 🔹 @FNATIC 🔹 @LiquidValorant 8 other teams will join them. 4 from Europe, 2 from Turkey and 2 from CIS. #VCT https://t.co/20UZGuNdSH

2) EU Challengers

A total of four teams have qualified for the Playoffs from two European qualifiers. The teams are:

Guild Esports (Winner of the EU Challengers 1)

BIG (Runners UP of the EU Challengers 1)

G2 Esports (Winner of the EU Challengers 2)

LDN United (Runners UP of the EU Challengers 2)

3) TR Challengers

Two teams have qualified from the TR region. Here are the names of those teams:

Supermassive Blaze (Winners of the TR Challengers 1)

BBL Esports (Winners of the TR Challengers 2)

4) CIS Challengers

The last two slots of the Valorant Champions Tour EMEA Stage 1 Challengers belong to the CIS region. The qualified teams from the region are:

FunPlus Phoenix

Natus Vincere

When does Valorant Champions Tour EMEA Stage 1 Challengers start?

Also Read Article Continues below

The tournament is set to commence on February 11, 2022. It will be interesting to see which eight teams progress for the main event from here onwards.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar