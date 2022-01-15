"Valorant players shouldn't have to play with the fear of being removed"- AverageJonas on frequent roster shuffles

Popular Valorant content creator and analyst AverageJonas opens up regarding the team's frequent roster-shuffle after bad performances. Jonas revealed his frustration regarding the roster shuffle through his Twitter handle today.

Jonas believes players need to be given enough chances to prove themselves. He also said that playing without the fear of dropping out will help players to perform to their best potential.

AverageJonas urges Valorant teams to keep faith on new players to achieve success in the long term

Valorant has seen immense growth since its release in June 2022. The popularity of the game has attracted lots of former Counter-Strike professionals who had shifted to Riot's tactical shooter to explore some new opportunities. Last year was a break-through year for Valorant Esports, with several regional tournaments and two international LAN events finishing Valorant Champions 2021 in December.

However, teams are already preparing themselves for the 2022 season. All the teams are determined to fill their gaps ahead of the season and hence all of them are going through a frequent roster-shuffle.

However, Team Liquid's content creator AverageJonas seemed to be frustrated with the team's frequent roster-shuffle after some bad performances. Jonas tweeted,

"If teams didn't replace a player every time they underperformed they'd have better results long term. Give the roster a chance to grow, gain trust and develop natural instincts as a unit. You shouldn't have to play with the fear of being removed."

According to AverageJonas, the fear of dropping out puts players under immense pressure and they fail to perform to their best potential. If a team wants success, they need to be patient enough and give the team some time to deliver performances.

Valorant is a 5v5 tactical shooter game that demands a lot of synergy and communication among teammates. It takes time to build synergy among the players of a team. AverageJonas urges teams to offer that time, so that a rosters can settle themselves down and deliver the best they can.

With tournaments starting in the next few weeks, it will be interesting to see how teams respond to Jonas' request in the coming days.

