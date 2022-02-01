Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 1 Challengers: All the teams qualified so far

The first qualifier of Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 1 Challengers has come to an end, as four more teams make their way through to the Playoffs. A total of twelve teams will compete in the Playoffs.

The slot distributions for the Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 1 Challengers are as follows:

4 Invited Teams

4 Teams from Open Qualifier 1

4 Teams from Open Qualifier 2

These 12 qualified teams will be divided into two groups and the top four teams from each group will be competing in the main event. However, eight of the 12 teams have already secured their spots in the Playoffs.

Here are the teams who have already made it through to the next round.

Teams who have already made it through to the Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 1 Challengers Group Stage

North America has multiple top-tier teams, and hence, the competition to qualify for the Stage 1 Challengers Playoffs is pretty high. Teams are trying to deliver their best on the server to make it to the next round. However, here are the teams who are waiting for their chances in the Playoffs at the moment.

1) Invited Teams:

A total of four teams received direct invitations to the North America Stage 1 Challengers based on their excellent performance in 2021. These teams are:

Sentinel (VCT Reykjavik Masters winner of 2021 and also represented the region in the Berlin Masters and Valorant Champions 2021)

Team Envy (Runners up of the VCT Berlin Masters and also represented the region in the Valorant Champions 2021)

Cloud9 Blue (VCT 2021 NA LCQ winner and participated in the Valorant Champions 2021)

100 Thieves (Semi-finalist of the VCT Berlin Masters and one of the top performing teams of North America)

2) Qualified teams from Open Qualifier 1:

After three days of battle in the Open Qualifier 1 four more teams joined Sentinel, Team Envy, Cloud9 Blue, and 100 Thieves in the Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 1 Challengers Group Stage. The teams are:

Version1 (Defeated Rise in Upper Semifinal with 2-0 scoreline)

XSET (Defeated The Guard in Upper Semifinal with 2-0 scoreline)

The Guard (Defeated Akrew in Lower Round 6 with 2-0 scoreline)

NRG Esports (Defeated Rise in Lower Round 6 with 2-0 scoreline)

However, there are some big teams who haven't secured their place yet in the Playoffs. Those teams can try their luck in the second qualifier of the Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 1 Challengers starting February 3. It will be interesting to see which four teams make it through to the next round.

