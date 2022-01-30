T1 violates communication rules in Valorant Champions Tour Open Qualifier 1, forced to forfeit match against TSM

It seems like a fresh controversy has broken out in Valorant in the NA region. In the match between T1 and TSM in VCT Open Qualifier 1, the former was investigated by Riot because of a rule violation that occurred in Map 1. After deliberation, the ruling was announced, which compelled them to forfeit the match to TSM.

The community has seen several controversies spring up in their favorite game in recent months. The competitive shooter's biggest annual event, the Valorant Champions, saw Vivo Keyd forced to lose a map for using a camera exploit on Breeze. It turned out to be a big issue among the faithful of that region.

T1 forfeits Valorant match after violating rules against unauthorized communication

The competitive ruling, published by the official Twitter handle of VCT NA, points out that:

"T1 will forfeit their January 29 match against TSM ... due to violating rules regarding unauthorized communication during a match."

The particular issue is with a reported communication between a T1 coach and players during the match.

The T1 coach is accused of passing on instructions to T1 players and the Competitive Operations team was made aware of this. The TSM players complained that the coach was typing in all chat during the game and gathered that the communication may have happened all the while.

TSM FTX Subroza 🇲🇦 @Subroza TSM FTX Aleko @LeviathanAG Forced on texas 7 ping 3 ping 6v5 all good we got this no problem Forced on texas 7 ping 3 ping 6v5 all good we got this no problem Im playing vs a team that has their coach typing and probably talking to them mid game gg 6v5 twitter.com/leviathanag/st… Im playing vs a team that has their coach typing and probably talking to them mid game gg 6v5 twitter.com/leviathanag/st…

No such communication is allowed during a match outside of "designated Tactical and Technical Pauses." According to rule 7.2.11 - Unauthorized Communications:

"During the match, communication by a player shall be limited to the other players on the Team."

Having violated this fair play rule, T1 was deemed guilty and forced to forfeit their match to their opponent. As the community pointed out, this will be disappointing news for the team as they were towards a victory against TSM.

Controversy erupted with TSM players tweeting about the match and the issues involved. Other professional players and the Valorant community got involved in the brawl on Twitter as they took sides and threw shade at one another. T1 Steel tweeted that they had won the map, but the latest ruling effectively settled the matter against T1.

