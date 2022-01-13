Sinatraa might not find a Valorant roster before VCT 2022 starts

Sinatraa, a former Sentinels player, is expected to be left out of the qualifying stages of the Valorant Champions Tour for its 2022 edition.

Earlier in March 2021, Sinatraa was handed a 6-month suspension that prevented him from competing in professional Valorant. The North American organization Sentinels along with Riot Games, suspended the player due to an internal investigation of sexual abuse allegations.

Sinatraa made his return after his ban expired on 10th September 2022. Currently, the 21-year-old represents Sentinels as their official streamer, and await offers from top-tier organizations in order to return to the professional scene.

Are any top Valorant rosters likely to sign Sinatraa?

Jay "sinatraa" Won spent a fair amount of time away from pro esports while his suspension was in place. He played his last professional match as early as February 2021. After spending close to a year on the sidelines, sinatraa seeks to return to competitive Valorant.

Sinatraa was given the green light by Riot Games to return to the Valorant esports in September 2021. However, his previous actions leave a serious mark on his career. Sinatraa took up the role of the organization's streamer while working towards his return to the competitive scene.

Earlier in December 2021, sinatraa was linked to several top-tier organizations like Team Envy, T1, and even claims of Sentinels replacing zombs with sinatraa. However, none of the claims solidified, despite the community roaring about his return.

George Geddes @GeorgeCGed



There is basically no team Sinatraa could possibly join prior to the start of



He would need a VC-backed startup to pay him a fuck ton of money and build a team around him within weeks, I don't see him playing the first VCT. Wenks @Sitaw_Farmer @GeorgeCGed George, VCT is coming. is there any life or source if Sinatraa is gonna play this year or not so i can peacefully stop this hopeless heart of mine from beating. @GeorgeCGed George, VCT is coming. is there any life or source if Sinatraa is gonna play this year or not so i can peacefully stop this hopeless heart of mine from beating. Getting this q a lot so I will clarify:There is basically no team Sinatraa could possibly join prior to the start of #VCT He would need a VC-backed startup to pay him a fuck ton of money and build a team around him within weeks, I don't see him playing the first VCT. twitter.com/Sitaw_Farmer/s… Getting this q a lot so I will clarify: There is basically no team Sinatraa could possibly join prior to the start of #VCT. He would need a VC-backed startup to pay him a fuck ton of money and build a team around him within weeks, I don't see him playing the first VCT. twitter.com/Sitaw_Farmer/s… https://t.co/ApPja4myfq

According to a recent tweet by esports journalist George Geddes, sinatraa is not likely to join a roster before VCT 2022 starts. This would result in the player missing out on the qualifying stages of the tournament and possibly the Stage 1 Challengers which are scheduled to be held between February and March 2022.

Sinatraa is a talented young prospect with a momentous history in professional esports. His illustrous career demands a high wage. Sinatraa earned as much as $150,000 per year during his Overwatch career. A leak that emerged in April 2021 reported sinatraa's yearly earnings to be over $300,000.

According to Geddes, sinatraa's best chance at finding himself in a squad is if any venture capitalist acquires the player and builds a squad revolving around him, which is highly unlikely.

George Geddes @GeorgeCGed I know some venture capital organizations look at Sinatraa and see arguably the best free-agent possible to build a team around, so I can see the interest.



But, for obvious reasons, teams are reluctant to pick him up at this time.



That's what I know. I know some venture capital organizations look at Sinatraa and see arguably the best free-agent possible to build a team around, so I can see the interest. But, for obvious reasons, teams are reluctant to pick him up at this time. That's what I know.

Several organizations have been actively engaging in the player transfer market, with some of the top squads making changes to their roster. While this certainly led to sinatraa's name being passed around the game's community, his career options remain the same.

Due to Sinatraa's proficient esports career, professional players appreciate sharing space on the roster with him. However, organizations are yet to take the leap of faith and acquire the player due to the player's background and risk of future incidents related to the matter.

Sinatraa's Valorant career so far

Jay "sinatraa" Won is a former Overwatch prodigy who made the switch to Valorant during the game's beta stage. Sinatraa and his team comprising of ShahZam, SicK and zombs were acquired by Sentinels in April 2020.

Sinatraa was quick to make an impact on the game's competitive scene. Backing up his prosperous Overwatch career, he began to rise through the ranks in Valorant. It wasn't much later that he started sharing the title of the best player in NA.

After enjoying a brief measure of success, sinatraa met with his downfall. A week prior to VCT Stage 1: Masters Reykjavic, Riot Games imposed a 6-month ban on the player after a sexual abuse accusation from Cleo “cle0h” Hernandez, sinatraa's former girlfriend.

The investigation was dropped later on after Cleo withdrew the case. The incident, however, has left a dent in sinatraa's career, resulting in his current situation.

