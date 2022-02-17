"We are slowly building a balanced team": d00mbr0s after FunPlus Phoenix's victory against BIG at Valorant Champions Tour 2022 EMEA Challengers

Week 1 of the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 1 EMEA Challengers showcased 12 of the best teams in EMEA competing in their opening matchups of the tournament.

FunPlus Phoenix (FPX) from the CIS region took on German side BIG in an exciting Bo3 fixture which concluded on a 2-1 scoreline in favor of FPX. After conceding the first map on Bind (8-13), FPX made an enthralling comeback to collect wins on Haven (13-8) and Split (13-11) and emerge as the winner of the matchup.

In a conversation with Sportskeeda Esports' Adarsh J Kumar, FunPlus Phoenix coach, Erik "d00mbr0s" Sandgren, elaborated on the team's preparations for the Valorant Champions Tour 2022 and the ever-changing meta of Valorant.

FPX coach d00mbr0s comments on team's expectations ahead of Valorant Champions Tour 2022

Q: You've been with FPX for a while now, first as an analyst and now as a coach. From your perspective, how much has the team has developed over the years?

d00mbr0s: I think we've developed in a good way. We were really stagnant in the beginning in terms of planning and our winning conditions. But as the year began, we started adding more winning conditions to our playbook and picked up players with diverse skill sets. We're slowly building a balanced team.

Q: How did FunPlus Phoenix prepare for the VCT 2022 Stage 1 EMEA Challengers?

d00mbr0s: A key element of Valorant requires players to be able to adapt to different match conditions. Hence, we always have multiple Agent compositions and strategies planned out for each map.

We strive to scout properly and counter-pick accurately against our opponents' Agent selection. At the same time, we aim to keep our team's structure intact and play in a style that we are are comfortable with. We are currently trying to find a balance between scouting, adapting, and playing our own game.

Q: This is the first instance of FunPlus Phoenix and BIG playing against each other on a big stage. How do you think your opponents performed?

d00mbr0s: They played really well. Strategically, they're not as strong. But their teamplay and fundamentals make up for it. When a team plays with fundamentals as good as they do, strategies and plans don't really matter too much. I really respect the team and gob b. I think they can upset a lot of teams. People are underestimating them.

Q: After being slotted into Group A, FPX has to go through teams like NAVI, Gambit, Liquid and LDN Utd in the Group Stage in order to qualify for the playoffs. What do you think about the teams sharing your group?

d00mbr0s: LDN Utd is a scary team. I heard they've been doing great in scrims, similar to NAVI. Gambit is undeniably one of the best teams in the world, so we already know how good they are.

Team Liquid is a confusing equation. People think they're weaker now. But I feel like they are experimenting with different Agent comps right now and might revert to their basic playstyle and improve.

Q: FunPlus Phoenix are scheduled to meet Gambit Esports in their Week 2 fixture. You've defeated them once before. How confident are you in the team's victory?

d00mbr0s: It depends on ANGE1's health condition. This week has been hard for us, both in terms of preparation and maintaining form. I'm hoping that he recovers and the team can get back on its feet. ANGE1 currently resides in Ukraine. Considering the tense events happening in and around the country, I am slightly concerned about his well-being.

Apart from that, I'm super confident about the match. I love facing Gambit; they're good players. We have always enjoyed playing against them, irrespective of the outcome.

Q: As a coach, how much does it help to have a veteran like ANGE1 as the team's IGL, and how much has he contributed to the team?

d00mbr0s: It makes a world of difference. I think I've learned 90% of what I can from ANGE1. He's been my coach in that sense. He's been guiding me on how to act and what to do and teaching me all his tricks. He's an integral part of the team.

ANGE1 does a lot of strategizing, or we usually do it together. He usually takes care of the team's micro-strategies. Our system involves two people working together, but I think it makes a considerable difference. All good Valorant teams have a system with a strong IGL and a coach working together.

Q: With the release of Chamber and Neon in the last two Acts of Valorant, and with their addition to the Agent pool, can we expect someone from FPX to pick up Chamber or Neon in the near future?

d00mbr0s: Yes, you can bet on it. We have been practicing with Chamber a lot. I think the Agent is really strong. Especially in NA where the meta has started moving towards Chamber. Not so much in the EU, but it's slowly heading towards Chamber.

I think in maps like Split, Breeze, Icebox, Bind, the Agent is very good. Teams can even bring in a Chamber instead of a Jett. I think it offers a lot of flexibility in terms of how teams want to form their comps. We have some comps with Chamber, which you can expect soon.

Since Neon is a new Agent, teams really haven't had the time to try her out. I think the Agent can be really strong on Fracture if teams play her correctly. Her utility kit has trouble fitting into the game. Teams who want to use Neon will have to replace their Duelist or Initiator and lose access to valuable utilities like the flash ability or Jett's dash.

Similar to most new Agents, Neon is not likely to be picked at all until any team boldly adds her to their Agent comp and performs well. But so far, I feel like most people think Neon is really bad.

Q: From a coach's perspective, can you tell us about the effect that new Agent releases have on the game’s meta? In terms of strategizing, do you find it difficult to adjust to the meta every time a new Agent drops?

d00mbr0s: Yes, it's very stressful. It's one of the fun aspects of playing Valorant, but it's also one of the negative things about the game. Valorant is never boring, but you never get a chance to breathe because you have to always change and adapt to the meta. You can't really remain stagnant. It requires a lot of work and manpower.

For us, it's always fun to have new Agents. We come from CS: GO, where it has been the same game for 20 years. Hence, we enjoy playing a game that always has updates coming in and has an ever-changing meta. It's fun and stressful at the same time.

Q: How confident are you that FPX will represent EMEA at the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 1 Masters tournament ?

d00mbr0s: I'm very confident. I feel like we should have been at the Valorant Champions last year; I think we were good enough. But right now, we have the manpower and we're prepared to put in the effort. If we just keep our head in the game and play as we normally do, I have no doubts about us making it to the Stage 1 Masters.

