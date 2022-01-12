Valorant Neon Guide: How to play the Agent on Fracture

Neon joins Valorant as the sixth Duelist to feature on the game's roster of Agents. The electrifying speedster from the Philippines, who was announced as Agent 19 of the Valorant Protocol, awaits her official release on 11 January 2022.

Neon will likely arrive alongside Disruption, Episode 4 Act 1 of Valorant. Aside from expected features like Battlepass and a new skin collection, the new Episode brings various changes to gameplay and in-game conditions through the upcoming Patch 4.0.

This article highlights the most effective method to deploy Neon's electrifying set of abilities across various situations of Valorant's latest map, Fracture.

Fracture specializes in fast rotations and decisive aim-duels, and Neon’s ability toolkit allows her to excel in both.

Effectively using Neon's abilities on Valorant's Fracture

Neon has a set of abilities that promote aggressive gameplay. Matching the role of a Duelist, her abilities facilitate players with solo-fragging capabilities which help them gain access to bomb sites.

Fracture A-site setup for Neon

On A-site, Neon needs to position herself on top of A-rope before round-start to engage in this approach.

Relay Bolt setup for A-site on Fracture (Image via Snapiex/YouTube)

Once the round begins, Neon can send a Relay Bolt (Q) through A-door to catch enemies on the other side. The bolt's second bounce will plunge towards the entrance of A-halls, catching enemy Agents attempting to infiltrate the bomb site.

Once the enemies are stunned, players can engage in an aggressive gameplay, with the help of Neon's abilities. While High Gear (E) facilitates quick movement, Overdrive (X) gives players access to a high-DPS (damage per second) weapon that is troublesome to counter at close range.

Relay Bolt setup for A-site on Fracture (Image via Snapiex/YouTube)

Neon can also deploy her Relay Bolt from A-main during the round-start. By targeting the area on the wall as shown in the image above, Neon can send a bolt across the A-hall, catching enemies attempting to enter the area.

Enemies caught within the Relay Bolts will be concussed for 3 seconds, within which Neon can either send another set of Relay Bolts or engage in agile gunplay. Players can also incorporate Fast Lane (C) into this gameplay in order to secure a safe entry into the bomb site during Attacker sided scenarios.

Fracture B site setup for Neon

On Fracture's B-site, Neon's abilities allow her to individually fend off enemy aggression from both sides, B-Arcade and B-main.

Relay Bolt setup for B-site on Fracture (Image via Snapiex/YouTube)

Neon can position herself on B-tower and face B-arcade to attempt this lineup. Players need to align their crosshair as shown in the image above and deploy their Relay Bolt.

The Relay Bolt prevents enemies from progressing into B-Arcade from Attacker Side Bridge. While the enemies are concussed, Neon has a small window to use High Gear or Overdrive.

Relay Bolt setup for B-site on Fracture (Image via Snapiex/YouTube)

Neon can lineup her abilities from B-main as well. Players need to align their crosshair to the point on the wall, as shown above, and release the bolt. The Relay Bolt bounces twice to capture enemies entering B-tree from Attacker Side Spawn.

Also Read Article Continues below

Players can then unleash Neon's High Gear or Overdrive to go on a fragging spree and fulfill her role as a Duelist. Her Fast Lane (C) ability, which is best used situationally, is most effective in Attacker sided situations.

Edited by Saman