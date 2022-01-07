When is Valorant Episode 4 Act 1 Disruption coming to Mumbai (India) server? 

Valorant's entire global community is eagerly waiting for Disruption, Episode 4 Act 1 of Valorant, which is scheduled to arrive in-game after the current Act's conclusion.

Riot Games' popular FPS title has made a name for the fresh environments it keeps providing its players. Ever since Valorant's inception in 2020, Riot has been active in furnishing the game with regular updates while bringing in new Agents, maps, and weapon cosmetics for players to enjoy.

Every new Act in Valorant has brought either a new Agent or a new map. Similar to Episode 3 Act 3, Disruption will bring forth a new Battlepass, Agent, accessories, in-game changes and many more yet-to-be-announced features.

Valorant Episode 4 Act 1: Mumbai release date, features, and more

When does Episode 4 Act 1 release in Mumbai?

Disruption, the upcoming Act of Valorant, has already led to a steady surge of excitement among the Valorant crowd. The game's vast playerbase awaits the arrival of the new patch update along with the exclusive features that it's expected to bring.

VALORANT // India & South Asia @playVALORANTsa Better climb while you can—Episode 3, Act III ends January 11 at 11:30 AM IST. Rank up and grab your final Battlepass rewards now. Better climb while you can—Episode 3, Act III ends January 11 at 11:30 AM IST. Rank up and grab your final Battlepass rewards now. https://t.co/y2EzyZ3fMt

Although no official release date has been confirmed as of yet, Riot Games' previous trends suggest that players in India will be avail of the patch update at 3:30 am IST.

The current Act of Valorant will expire at 11:30 am on 11 January. The Mumbai server is likely to go down at 2:30 am until the next Episode of Valorant begins an hour later.

Features

Perhaps the most exciting feature of the new season is the arrival of Neon, a quick and electrifying addition to Valorant's roster of Agents.

Hailing from the Philippines, Neon joins the Valorant Protocol as Agent 19.

Episode 4 Act 1 introduces a Battlepass featuring three lines of weapon cosmetics and a Karambit as a reward for Tier 50 completion.

Valorant Battle Pass skins (Image via Sportskeeda)

The three skin lines, namely Hydrodip, Schema and Velocity, will feature a total of 11 weapon skins. Velocity is the only collection from the Battlepass that will have variants.

The upcoming Battlepass will also feature several gun buddies, player cards and sprays. Players will have to purchase the Pass and complete various tiers of the event by earning the required XP.

Player cards from Episdode 4 Act 1 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Additionally, a new Ultra-Edition (UE) Tier skin bundle, titled Protocol, is awaiting its release with the upcoming Episode of Valorant.

This dystopian-themed collection will be priced at 9900 VP, similar to the Elder Flame collection, and will include weapon skins for Melee, Phantom, Spectre, Bulldog and Sheriff.

Protocol bundle in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

The Protocol Bundle is the first instance of Valorant where a weapon has custom vocal feedback.

Weapons in the collection will have access to approximately 60 different voice lines that will be activated during inspect-animation and through various in-game triggers.

Players will have access to a few items from the Battlepass for free, similar to previous occasions. Valorant fans all over the world will be eagerly counting down the days to 12 January 2022 to get their hands on the latest drops in the game.

