Valorant's upcoming Agent Neon bears striking similarities to Tracer from Overwatch: How do they compare?

Valorant is due to unveil their upcoming agent, Neon, with the release of Episode 4 Act 1. While Riot Games have shown us a glimpse of the new agent, we are yet to see her complete prowess.

Riot Games have labeled Neon an Agent who can "outpace the rest of the roster," hinting at her capabilities to overcome Jett's mobility advantage.

While most of Neon's ability toolkit appears entirely fresh to Valorant, they do draw similarities to Tracer, a Hero from Blizzard Entertainment's team-based FPS title, Overwatch.

This article explores the striking resemblance between Neon, Valorant's upcoming Duelist, and Tracer, Overwatch's daring Damage Hero.

Valorant's upcoming Agent Neon vs Tracer from Overwatch

In the recently released Agent trailer for Neon, we get a glance at each of her abilities. Since the particulars of her abilities are yet to be released, we can only infer the nature of her skillset from the trailer.

Agents in Valorant are equipped with 3 standard abilities and the ultimate ability, while Heroes in Overwatch have access to two standard abilities, a distinguished weapon, and the ultimate ability which they can use to engage in a team-based tactical battle.

Similar to Valorant's 4 Agent classes, Overwatch also classifies their agents based on their skill set, primarily as Damage, Tank and Support.

How similar are Neon and Tracer?

Despite the limited information on Neon so far, it is safe to say that Tracer isn't far behind in terms of speed. In fact, both characters share the title of being the fastest in their respective games.

While Neon's mobility has a lot to do with her electrical abilities, Tracer relies on her time-jumping capability to accelerate her movement.

Both agents belong to the offensive class of Agents. Neon enters Valorant Protocol as their 6th Duelist, while Tracer exists as one of Overwatch's most popular Damage Heroes.

Tracer is renowned in the Overwatch community for having the most potential to run-and-gun, particularly due to her skillset. While the Valorant community is yet to get hands-on experience with Neon, it can be observed from the trailer that she has the ability to charge into parts of the map unannounced, decimating anyone in her way.

Tracer's Blink vs Neon's Speed

Riot Games does give us clips of Neon's gameplay on Valorant through the Agent trailer. The first in-game footage shows Neon feeling a jolt of electricity in her body, as she charges down a narrow corridor, catching her opponent off guard.

Similarly in the second clip, Neon is shown sprinting through the lane before sliding and canceling her slide for a brief second. This can be one of the abilities that contribute to Neon being the fastest Valorant agent.

Even though the exact function of the ability is unknown, we get a glimpse of how Neon can utilize her pace to win gunfights.

Similar to Neon's speed ability, Tracer has a "Blink" ability that improves her mobility. Blink works similar to Jett's Dash ability in Valorant.

Tracer is equipped with 3 charges of Blink, each of which allows her to teleport several feet ahead of her. Each charge returns after a few seconds of cooldown.

Tracer's Pulse Bombs vs Neon's Ability

Neon's second ability, as revealed in the trailer, shows her throwing a projectile onto the wall. The ability, which resembles an orb, bounces and eventually hits the ground, creating a radius of energy pulsating from the ground.

It is difficult to determine the nature of the ability. However, this appears to be similar to Valorant's range of abilities that can concuss, damage or render agents vulnerable.

This ability of Neon can be compared to Tracer's ultimate ability - Pulse Bomb. Using her ultimate, Tracer can deal tremendous amounts of damage to her opponents by tossing a bomb a few feet ahead of her.

Pulse Bombs stick to the surface and have a short radius, unlike what's been revealed of Neon's ability so far. Neon's ability also strikes a resemblance to a stun or concuss ability and is not likely to deal as much damage as Pulse Bombs.

Nevertheless, they share a resemblance in their appearance. More details on Neon's abilities will be available at a later date, once more information is available.

Tracer's Pulse Pistol vs Neon's Ultimate Ability

The final ability that Riot reveals in Neon's trailer is likely to be her ultimate ability, as per @ValorLeaks on Twitter.

Neon's ultimate ability shows her entering a state of frenzy, obliterating her opponents by emitting a ray of energy from her fingertips. She appears to be using the attack while utilizing her speed ability, thereby making it deadly for any enemy agent in her field of vision.

Neon's ultimate ability draws resemblance to Tracer's Pulse Pistol. The concept of having a different weapon per agent is unique to much of the FPS community, including Valorant. Pulse Pistols are the sole accessible weapon for the players who chose Tracer as their Hero.

Tracer can use her Pulse Pistols to shoot a barrage of pulses which can deal heavy damage to enemies in short-mid range. What makes it a convenient ability for Tracer is the flexibility she has in movement.

Similarly, Neon is also supposedly designed with an ultimate ability that can be menacing for opponents while the agent charges around the map with her unknown speed ability.

Tracer has been the face of Overwatch since its inception in 2016. Till date, she continues to be one of the most popular DPS in Overwatch, and a very favorable choice for a Hero in the game.

Neon, possessing similar attributes, is yet to make her way into Valorant.

The lack of information available on the agent so far has managed to stir excitement among global audiences. As Riot Games gradually drop pieces of information about the upcoming act of Valorant, the entire global community awaits Neon's arrival.

