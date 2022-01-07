Valorant might be featuring new Velocity Karambit in the Battle Pass for Episode 4 Act 1

Episode 4 Act 1 of Valorant is scheduled for release after the current Act concludes on 11 January 2022. As always, Valorant's new Act will welcome the latest Battle Pass, featuring at least multiple new collections of skins.

An exclusive piece from the upcoming collection has made its appearance on the internet. Velocity Karambit is expected to be the melee skin for the upcoming Battle Pass.

Similar to previous occasions, the melee will be available to those who purchase the Battle Pass after they complete Tier 50. Players will have a considerable amount of time to earn the required XP so they won't have to wait long.

Episode 3 Act 3 of Valorant featured a Battle Pass collection comprising of three different lines of weapon cosmetics, namely Goldwing, Genesis and Aero. As for the upcoming Act, we are yet to find out what Riot has in store for us.

Valorant's upcoming Battle Pass expected to include a Karambit

Riot Games are yet to disclose any details regarding Episode 4 Act 1 of Valorant. However, @ValorLeaks on Twitter has managed to procure an in-game screenshot of the melee weapon for the upcoming Battle Pass.

As seen in the image shared on Twitter, the Karambit is called "Velocity", which is likely to be the name of a collection that arrives with the Battle Pass for Episode 4 Act 1 of Valorant. The image shows Velocity Karambit having three additional variants to its base model.

Valorant and its enthusiasts are not new to Karambits. The Prime Karambit was welcomed with applause in early March 2021, when the 2021 Champions Karambit collection made exorbitant revenue for the Valorant Champions 2021 contenders.

Prime Karambit cost VP 3550 on its own, whereas the Champions 2021 Karambit was available for VP 5350. The Velocity Karambit, being part of the Battle Pass, will most likely be available for VP 1000, along with other weapon cosmetics offered as rewards, similar to previous Acts of Valorant.

A positive reception for the two previous Karambits may have prompted Riot Games to introduce a cost-efficient option for Valorant's global playerbase. The leaked images of Karambit have gained considerable support from the game's community as they await the release of Episode 4 Act 1.

