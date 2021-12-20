All five Valorant Duelists ranked in 2021

Of all the four main roles in Valorant, a Duelist is one of the most important ones in the game’s harsh competitive environment.

Duelists are equipped with all the necessary abilities and equipment to take a head-on-head fight with any character in Valorant. Players are dependent on Duelists to fulfill their role by entry fragging or taking the first gun fights, catalyzed by their abilities.

Currently, Valorant has five official Duelists. However, not all of them can perform at par. This article will be ranking all five Duelists in Valorant, from the worst to the best.

Every Duelist in Valorant ranked (2021)

5) Yoru

Yoru from Valorant (Image via WallpaperAbyss)

Undoubtedly, Yoru remains the worst Duelist in Valorant as of now. While his abilities are mostly based on deception, his moves are quite predictable even if left in good hands. Furthermore, his Blindside flash charges are the easiest to avoid as it takes a lot of time to trigger.

However, Valorant has already confirmed an upcoming rework for Yoru, so it might be possible that the Japanese agent will see some improvements in the future.

4) Raze

Raze from Valorant (Image via WallpaperAccess)

Raze is probably the only agent in Valroant who has the most damaging potential with just her utilities or abilities. However, pure firepower isn’t something that can help her in every situation. The agent currently belongs to the fourth position in the list because of the recent nerfs the agent has faced, making her less effective.

3) Phoenix

Phoenix from Valorant (Image via WallpaperAccess)

From beginners to professionals, Phoenix remains one of the most balanced Duelists in Valorant. His abilities are also quite interesting, as he can both hurt his enemies and heal himself with his fiery powers.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Snow, sand, or city streets--no matter what the season looks like, we hope it does you right. Happy holidays from the VALORANT team. Snow, sand, or city streets--no matter what the season looks like, we hope it does you right. Happy holidays from the VALORANT team. https://t.co/6dRs6X23mR

Phoenix’s ultimate is also great for taking easy gunfights without the fear of dying and leaving the team at a disadvantage.

2) Jett

Jett from Valorant (Image via WallpaperAccess)

Jett has been a must-pick for players with great motor or mechanical skills. The agent can be used in the most aggressive ways and can make her escape in an instant. However, the only problem Jett has is that she is mostly taken for using Operator. However, this has changed since the inclusion of Chamber to Valorant.

1) Reyna

Reyna from Valorant (Image via WallpaperAccess)

Reyna is great at entry fragging and taking first control of the site when attacking. On the defensive side, she can be a nightmare to handle with her Leer ability, which can blind her targets.

Also Read Article Continues below

Not only that, but she can also decide between healing herself or being unpenetrable while moving from one position to the other. These abilities can be further boosted with her ultimate and make her invincible in a fight.

Edited by Saman