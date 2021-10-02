Valorant Yoru guide: 5 tips to master the Duelist

Yoru has been one of the most underperforming agents in Valorant ever since his initial release days. However, in the right hands, the agent has a lot of potential.

Valorant provides players with over a dozen playable agents, each with their own set of unique abilities that allow the players to be creative with them.

Compared to other agents in Valorant, Yoru has been underwhelming both in terms of pick rate and performance. However, Yoru's powers have received minor buffs in earlier updates, allowing him to perform slightly better than before.

To play as Yoru effectively in Valorant, this article will provide the players with five professional-level tips which will help them to do so.

5 pro tips for playing Yoru in Valorant

1) Play off-angle and use Yoru’s ability to make an escape

Duelists like Reyna and Jett are known for their aggressive abilities and instant escapes. Yoru can do the same too, but it's not quite as straightforward. For Reyna and Jett, their escapes are almost instaneous, while Yoru’s takes a bit of time. However, once players master Yoru's Gatecrash ability, they will be able to perform miracles in no time.

2) Using Yoru’s pop flashes

Yoru’s flashes are quite unique in Valorant as they pop after one bounce. The pop flashes are similar to that of KAY/O and are easy to perform. By doing quick pop flashes in blind enemies, Yoru can get into gunfights with ease and win them.

3) Teleporting for aggressive reposition

If a Valorant player ends up in a gunfight, they can simply reposition by teleporting to a better angle and getting an edge over opponents. If the opponent expects the player’s position to be the last known one, he has a high chance of getting outplayed with a simple teleportation trick.

4) Using Yoru’s ultimate ability to get intel and exert pressure on opponents

Yoru’s Dimensional Drift ultimate ability is quite effective when it comes to gathering intel as it allows him to turn invisible on command. However, it can also be used to create pressure on enemies on site while pushing in. Yoru players can position themselves behind their enemies while their allies stay in front of them, which will put the opponent under considerable bother.

5) Making the fastest effective rotation

Yoru’s Gatecrash teleportation ability can be used similarly as that of Omen but with a longer teleportation range. In the way that Omen can fake sites with his ultimate ability, Yoru can do something similar with his signature teleportation ability. To make it even more effective, players can also use Fakeouts to further confuse their opponents.

