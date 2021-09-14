Valorant Omen guide: Best smoke locations on new map Fracture

Valorant’s Episode 3 Act 2 comes with a brand new map called Fracture, which has become famous for its never seen before map design. The new arena is also related to the lore of the game, making it even more interesting.

Fracture is one of the most unique maps in Valorant yet so far. It features an H-shaped layout where the attackers start on both sides while the defenders begin from the middle.

What happened at this radianite test site? Pack some snacks, pick up your queue partners, and let us know what you discover on Fracture. pic.twitter.com/hncw31swBc — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) September 9, 2021

Since the map can be approached in various ways, planning an attack or defense is not similar to other maps.

Certain Omen smoke locations on Valorant’s Fracture can be hugely beneficial

Omen is one of the most valuable agents in Valorant, equipped with multiple abilities that support his role as a Controller. The agent can make swift escapes by simply teleporting or hindering enemy vision with his smokes and stuns.

All of these things make Omen a great agent to use on Valorant’s new map, Fracture.

When playing Omen on Defence, the agent can hold both sites and play aggressively simultaneously.

A Site defense smoke positions

A Site defense smokes for Valorant’s new Fracture map (Image via Riot Games)

To keep a proper hold of A Site, players can smoke off the A-Main to A Site entrance and the long angle between A Site and A Rope. By doing so, those on the other side will have less info to work with and give enough time to defenders to make a return to the site.

Holding A Dish to slow down attackers

A Dish holding smokes for Valorant’s new Fracture map (Image via Riot Games)

Doing something in this position can be a bit aggressive, as it is prone to attackers. Omen users can smoke on both paths beside the satellite dish near A Site making the attacker think twice before making their way through them.

B Site defense smoke positions

B Site defense smoke on A-Main for Valorant’s new Fracture map (Image via Riot Games)

Omen on B Site is not so helpful because of its open nature. However, gamers can use their smoke on B Arcade boxes to get an angle on B Bench on the opposite side. Another position that is holdable from B Site is the stairs on B Main.

Omen players can place a cloud of smoke on B Main and block off vision on the other side. Both these smokes are situational, so if anyone feels it is needed, they can do that.

Attacking A Site

A Site attack smoke on A Drop for Valorant’s new Fracture map (Image via Riot Games)

There are two ways gamers can make their way into A Site, one by A-Main and the other by A Drop. When entering through A-Main and with no players on A Drop, players can smoke both A drop and A Link entrance to make a swift entry by only caring about A Ropes.

When coming from A Ropes, users can block off both A Link and A Ropes. By doing so, they only have to worry about A-Main, and simply enter the site.

Attacking B Site

B Site attack smokes for Valorant’s new Fracture map (Image via Riot Games)

When coming in from B Arcade, attackers can smoke off both B Generator and B Canteen to block vision for players on the other side. The same can be done when coming in from B Main. However, players need to make sure that the smokes are correctly placed.

