All player cards in Valorant Episode 3 Act 2 Battlepass

Riot Games is all set to introduce a new Battlepass with the upcoming Valorant Episode 3 Act 2, with new weapon skins, sprays, gun buddies, and player cards to grind and collect.

Riot Games' first-person shooter Valorant has risen to be a worldwide sensation. The game perfectly balances weapon-based skilled gunplay with ability-based tactical gameplay to deliver a competitive experience. Valorant’s easy-to-pick-up gunplay and hard-to-master gameplay along with its amazing post-launch content has made it a popular choice amongst casual gamers as well.

With every new act, Valorant releases a new Battlepass for players to grind and unlock items in, and the upcoming Episode 3 Act 2 is no exception. In addition to amazing weapon skins, gun buddies, and sprays, the battlepass includes intriguing player cards that drop nods towards different aspects of Valorant.

The player cards of Valorant Episode 3 Act 2 Battlepass

Valorant's live-service model is divided into Episodes and Acts. Each episode lasts for about 6 months with three acts consisting of 2 months. Valorant kicked off its second year of content with the launch of Episode 3: Reflection, which followed the Year One celebration.

With the second act of Episode 3 coming up, fans are excited to see what Riot Games has in stor for the players to grind and collect.

Player Cards of Episode 3 Act 2 (Image by Riot Games)

The list of player cards in Valorant Episode 3 Act 2 is as follows:

100 Aimbot

Artisan

Ascent Schema

Epilogue Skin Bait

Escalation

Falcon Firearms

Manifest Elegance

Rainfall

Skin Bait

Taking Note

Teknika Firearms

Unstoppable Reyna

Versus // Phoenix + Phoenix

Like the last few acts, Riot Games is bringing a new Versus card, this time referencing the mic drop moment from the Duality cinematic. 100 Aimbot and Skin Bait (along with its Epilogue counterpart) reference the ridiculousness of the community, while Unstoppable Reyna showcases the Duelist at her full glory.

Player Cards of Episode 3 Act 2 (Image by Riot Games)

In reference to the player cards, Preeti Khanolkar, the Senior Producer at Riot Games said,

We’re trying to create more “series” content so that players who enjoy collecting items can add to their collections. Some examples of these are the Map Schema, Weapon Manufacturer Schema, and Versus cards. The newest addition we’re excited about are the Unstoppable card series, the first of which features Reyna in her ult form draining the souls of enemies she’s killed. These cards should portray our agents in their most powerful state, their power fantasy. This idea may feel familiar to players who were around during Closed Beta, when we featured a few similar cards for Phoenix, Viper, etc. We get a lot of messages from players asking us to bring back those Beta cards. While those cards won’t be coming back in the same form, the Unstoppable series is our way of paying homage to those old cards. So, yes, we’ll eventually do an Unstoppable Viper and Phoenix card!

Valorant Episode 3 Act 2 arrives alongside the new Fracture map with patch 3.05.

Edited by Ashish Yadav