Valorant system requirment, can your PC run it?

Valorant, the world's most popular first-person shooter, is an extremely low spec demanding game.

Riot Games, the developer behind the popular MOBA League of Legends and its spinoffs, released their first FPS game Valorant in June 2020. Since then, Valorant has become arguably the most popular shooter game, both in casual play and competitive esports.

Riot Games have made Valorant extremely approachable for any new player, yet there is also a depth for skilled players to master. In addition to the free-to-play monetization structure, Riot Games have also made Valorant optimized enough to run on relatively weaker hardware.

The minimum and recommended system requirement for Valorant

Riot Games perfectly balances the tactical ability gameplay with the skillful weapon gunplay, to deliver a satisfying experience to players in Valorant. The game is free to play and the launcher client can be downloaded from playvalorant.com. After installing the launcher, players will get the option to install Valorant on their system.

Valorant is an extremely low system resource-demanding game, which can run on almost anything. That being said, here are the minimum, recommended, and high-end system requirements for Valorant:

Valorant Minimum System Requirements (30 FPS)

CPU: Intel i3 370M

RAM: 4 GB

OS: Windows 7/8/10 64 bit

VIDEO CARD: Intel HD 3000

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 1024 MB

Valorant Recommended System Requirements (60 FPS)

CPU: Core i3 4150

RAM: 4 GB

OS: Windows 7/8/10 64 bit

VIDEO CARD: GT 730

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 4096 MB

Valorant High-end System Requirements (144+ FPS)

CPU: Core i5 4460

RAM: 4 GB

OS: Windows 7/8/10 64 bit

VIDEO CARD: GTX 1050 Ti

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 4096 MB

Valorant also requires an available space of 15 GB, as well as Windows 7, 8, or 10 of 64 bit. Currently, Valorant is only available for Windows, with an announced mobile version coming soon.

Riot Games’ aim from the beginning was to develop a free-to-play accessible esports game, which can be played on any machine. This, along with Riot supporting regional esports tournament alongside hosting the Valorant Champions Tour in 2021, has made the FPS game one of the most popular competitive esports games in the world.

