Valorant Agent and Role guide 2021

With every new act, a new agent joins the roster of the Valorant Protocol. Agents are classified into one of four roles.

Riot Games first-person shooter Valorant has gained fame worldwide due to its balanced blend of ability-based tactical gameplay with weapon-based skill gunplay. Understanding an agent’s ability and the role will allow a player to play to the agent’s full potential.

The different roles of an agent are suited for different actions. Not every agent is purpose-designed to take on opponents and go on a killing spree. A perfectly functional team should have agents in every role, doing what they are designed to do.

The different agents and their roles vary in Valorant

Valorant has 16 agents as of Episode 3, Act 1. New agents are generally added with every new act. Each agent has two basic abilities, a signature ability and an ultimate. Charges for basic abilities can be purchased from the purchase menu with in-game credits. The signature ability has a cooldown time, and the Ultimate abilities are charged by killing opponents or grabbing ultimate points spread across the map.

Controller

Controller agents are most useful when holding down a site, either preventing plants or refusing to defuse. Controllers can also utilize their ability to block views and entires as well as lockdown an entire site.

Name Origin Basic Ability 1 Basic Ability 2 Signature Ability Ultimate Ability Brimstone United States Incendiary Stim Becon Sky Smoke Orbital Strike Viper United States Snake Bite Poison Cloud Toxic Screen Viper's Pit Omen Unknown Shrouded Step Paranoia Dark Cover From the Shadows Astra Ghana Gravity Well Nova Pulse Nebula Dissipate

Duelist

Duelists are the main fighters. They are known for taking on opponents head-on and sorting them in a gunfight. Duelists can also be effective at drawing the opposing team's attention while other teammates plant the spike.

Name Origin Basic Ability 1 Basic Ability 2 Signature Ability Ultimate Ability Phoenix United Kingdom Blaze Curveball Hot Hands Run it Back Jett South Korea Cloudburst Updrift Tailwind Blade Storm Reyna Mexico Leer Devour Dismiss Empress Raze Brazil Boom Bot Blast Pack Paint Shells Showstopper Yoru Japan Fakeout Blindside Gatecrash Dimensional Drift

Initiator

Valorant initiators are known for initiating the fight. They'll be the first to attack, get on-site, and start the fight. Their abilities are designed for reckoning and flashing while entering the site.

Name Origin Basic Ability 1 Basic Ability 2 Signature Ability Ultimate Ability Sova Russia Shock Bolt Owl Drone Recon Bolt Hunter's Fury Breach Sweden Aftershock Flashpoint Fault Line Rolling Thunder Skye Australia Regrowth Trailblazer Guiding Light Seekers Kay/O Unknown Frag/ment Flash/drive Zero/point Null/cmd

Sentinel

Valorant’s Sentinel role is designed to support the duelist from watching the backstab and healing teammates. Sentinels can also take on opponents if the first line of attack fails.

Name Origin Basic Ability 1 Basic Ability 2 Signature Ability Ultimate Ability Killjoy Germany Alarmbot Turret Nanoswarm Lockdown Cypher Morocco Trapwire Cyber Cage Spycam Neutral Theft Sage China Barrier Orb Slow Orb Healing Orb Resurrection

Understanding an agent's abilities and their role will allow players to dominate in Valorant matches.

