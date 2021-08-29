Valorant Agent and Role guide 2021

With every new act, a new agent joins the roster of the Valorant Protocol. Agents are classified into one of four roles.
Riot Games first-person shooter Valorant has gained fame worldwide due to its balanced blend of ability-based tactical gameplay with weapon-based skill gunplay. Understanding an agent’s ability and the role will allow a player to play to the agent’s full potential.
The different roles of an agent are suited for different actions. Not every agent is purpose-designed to take on opponents and go on a killing spree. A perfectly functional team should have agents in every role, doing what they are designed to do.
The different agents and their roles vary in Valorant
Valorant has 16 agents as of Episode 3, Act 1. New agents are generally added with every new act. Each agent has two basic abilities, a signature ability and an ultimate. Charges for basic abilities can be purchased from the purchase menu with in-game credits. The signature ability has a cooldown time, and the Ultimate abilities are charged by killing opponents or grabbing ultimate points spread across the map.
Controller
Controller agents are most useful when holding down a site, either preventing plants or refusing to defuse. Controllers can also utilize their ability to block views and entires as well as lockdown an entire site.
Duelist
Duelists are the main fighters. They are known for taking on opponents head-on and sorting them in a gunfight. Duelists can also be effective at drawing the opposing team's attention while other teammates plant the spike.
Initiator
Valorant initiators are known for initiating the fight. They'll be the first to attack, get on-site, and start the fight. Their abilities are designed for reckoning and flashing while entering the site.
Sentinel
Valorant’s Sentinel role is designed to support the duelist from watching the backstab and healing teammates. Sentinels can also take on opponents if the first line of attack fails.
Understanding an agent's abilities and their role will allow players to dominate in Valorant matches.
Also Read: Valorant weapon guide 2021