Agents tier list in Valorant Before Episode 3 Act 2

With Patch 3.03, Valorant has reinstated some balance as the game prioritizes gunplay over ability-play.

Riot Games’ Valorant brings agent-based gameplay in addition to traditional weapon-based gameplay. The balance between tactical ability and skilled gunplay is what makes Valorant one of the most played games in the world.

Valorant Episode 3 Act 2 is set to arrive in early September. This comes after Riot Games previously delayed the date by two weeks.

Best Agents tier list in Valorant Patch 3.03

The following Valorant agent tier list is based on pick rate, win percentage, and efficiency of agent's ability.

the REAL competitive VALORANT Agent tier list pic.twitter.com/OazOvaUFlg — George Geddes (@GeorgeCGed) August 20, 2021

S Tier Agents

Killjoy - Killjoy is an incredible agent and one of the most picked in competitive play. By gathering information using turrets and alarms, as well as delaying defuse with Nanoswarm, Killjoy proves to be quite effective. And the best part is that her ability can turn enemies into sitting ducks.

Skye - With patch 3.03, Skye has become quite useful. Her Guiding Light and Trailblazer abilities can stop any aggressive play and with an ultimate requiring only six charges, she can use it more often.

Viper - Viper's inclusion in the S tier will not come as a surprise to anyone as she has become the most used controller. With her rebalance, Viper has risen to the top. She can dominate a site with her abilities.

Sage - Sage is one of the most impactful agents in Valorant. With her Barrier Orb and Slow Orb, she can block entrances and guide opponents down a different lane. Furthermore, her Healing Orb and Resurrection abilities give duelists the confidence to pick fights.

Sova - Sova is currently the strongest intel-gathering agent. His drone, although it has witnessed a price increase, is extremely useful.

A Tier Agents

Astra - Not only did Astra bring a major change to the game, but she also made the controller class viable. Her ability to play across the map made her one of the top agents.

Omen - Omen has been one of the most picked controller agents since day 1, and that is with good reason. His abilities make him an extremely versatile agent, who can play in any section of the map.

Raze - Raze is one of the most picked duelists in the game. Even though she suffered the most due to price changes, Raze still has the ability to clear out a site, if used correctly.

Jett - Jett is a super-strong agent and can dominate the match with her fast movement. The only reason she doesn’t make it to the S tier is because countering her has become increasingly prevalent in pro matches.

B Tier Agents

Phoenix - Phoenix is one of the most useful agents in Valorant. He can provide support but, unlike other duelists, lacks the ability to dominate a match.

Cypher - Cypher may seem surprising on the B tier, as his ability set is quite useful in gathering information, but professional players have sharpened their skill to counter his strengths.

Reyna - Reyna is often one of the insta-locked duelists. While she flourishes as a solo player, she leaves a lot to be desired in team play. Valorant's competitive aspect relies heavily on strong team play and tactics.

C Tier Agents

Kay/O - Kay/O is one of the newest agents, and the only reason he makes it to the lower tiers is because players are still getting used to him in Competitive matches.

Yoru - Yoru is a decent agent, but he is not the first pick for a duelist. Furthermore, his gatecrasher ability is often countered by opponents while his fakeout fails to trick veteran players.

D Tier Agents

Breach - Breach used to be the primary flash agent. However, he is languishing in the D tier due to his flashes not being as versatile as other Initiators, like Skye and Sova.

Brimstone - Similar to Breach, Brimstone was a pretty useful agent at launch. However, since then, he has fallen to the lower tier due to the lack of any major buffs.

